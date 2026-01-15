The Transfer Portal has been abysmal for these 3 elite programs

The Transfer Portal is almost closed to new entries as the 14-day window opened on January 2nd and closes on the 14th. Most of the top players have already come off the board as each day that comes and goes brings us closer to the end of the most chaotic two weeks in the college football offseason.

Most fans and teams view the Transfer Portal as a chance to improve the roster as everyone gets excited about the few players they feel can transform their program. While most fanbases are thrilled with their transfer class, there's several teams who have left their fanbase disappointed and questioning what the plan was this offseason.

These 3 teams have missed the mark in the Transfer Portal

Tennessee Volunteers

After an 8-5 season, Tennessee fans were hoping to see Josh Heupel and his staff make a serious push to put this team back in Playoff contention using the Transfer Portal. On defense, Tennessee has been aggressive, landing Chaz Coleman, Amare Campbell, and T.J. Metcalf among other instant starters.

On the other side of the ball, Tennessee hasn't done nearly enough and it's going to keep them from contention in 2026-27. Tennessee has only added two offensive players with backup LSU tackle Ory Williams and a productive wide receiver in Gavin Freeman.

The big question is what Tennessee is going to do at quarterback especially if Joey Aguilar isn't granted a 5th season. Josh Heupel hosted Sam Leavitt and Beau Pribula on visits, but both signed with other programs leaving Tennessee without a quarterback. The young quarterbacks could prove to be the answer, but when you let Nico Iamaleava walk there should've been a better plan in place.

Miami Hurricanes

While Indiana is capitalizing on being in the National Championship with a loaded transfer class, Miami has been far more quiet. The Hurricanes have landed just 4 commitments as of Thursday Morning which could quickly change, but Miami hasn't made that serious push which is understandable with a National Championship Game to focus on.

The biggest disappointment for Miami is the fact that the Hurricanes have no clear plan at quarterback. The Canes looked to be in the mix for Sam Leavitt before he signed with LSU, taking the last elite QB off the market. Mario Cristobal and Company are going to need to hope there's a shocking entry late, otherwise they'll be in trouble in 2026.

Alabama Crimson Tide

After a season where Alabama clearly wasn't up to the program standard, the fanbase expected the team to be big players on the transfer market. Instead the fanbase is seeing that Kalen DeBoer and Courtney Morgan aren't getting into bidding wars on the Transfer Portal opting instead for players they can develop.

Hollywood Smothers seemed like the biggest splash addition for Alabama fixing the rushing attack, but they then lost him to Texas when he flipped his commitment. Pieces like Devan Thompkins, Ty Haywood, Noah Rogers, Caleb Woodson, and Kaden Strayhorn all give you a reason to be excited, but without the headline additions, the class is underwhelming.