The Transfer Portal has had a crippling effect on the FCS' NFL Draft output

The first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft were filled with a ton of action as a weaker draft class produced unpredictable results. Plenty of schools and conferences produced a 1st, 2nd, or 3rd round draft picks, but there was a notable omission. Among the Day 1 and Day 2 picks, all of the players selected came from the FBS level.

While the FCS doesn't always produce a 1st Round pick, there's seemingly always a player from the level who becomes a draft darling and is selected on Day 2 of the draft. This season, every FCS player had to wait until the NFL Draft's day 3 to hear their names called, marking the first time since the split in 1978 that there wasn't a pick from the FCS in the 1st 2 days.

For the first time since FCS split off in 1978, there have been 0 picks directly from that subdivision in the first 3 rounds of the NFL Draft. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) April 25, 2026

The Transfer Portal has shrunk the FCS' draft output

If you're looking for a reason for the FCS failing to produce a pick in the first 3 rounds of the NFL Draft, this is clearly another effect of the Transfer Portal. Players used to develop and become stars at the FCS level across several seasons, allowing NFL Draft scouts to fall in love with their tape.

Now, rather than developing at the FCS level and becoming one of the best players at the level, top prospects are jumping up a level. Rather than becoming a star at the FCS level, players are jumping to the FBS level and taking a risk, as it's simply too lucrative with NIL and Revenue Sharing.

We may not see a drought like this every season for the FCS, but it's going to start becoming more likely. The FBS is simply too appealing with all the benefits for players, and the best chance of the FCS churning out NFL Draft Picks will be with late bloomers who break out in their final season of eligibility.