The UAB Blazers finally pulled the plug on failed Trent Dilfer experiment

When former UAB Head Coach Bill Clark had to step down due to medical concerns, the Blazers were at a crossroads as they needed to find a new head coach. When Bryant Vincent stepped in and led the program to a 7-6 season, it looked like the Blazers found their coach of the future. Instead, the UAB Blazers took a massive swig hiring former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer.

Trent Dilfer had coached High School football leading the Lipscomb Academy for 4 seasons achieving a 44-10 record. Coaching at the college level is far different than at the High School level and Trent Dilfer learned that the hard way.

UAB fires Trent Dilfer amid terrible season

On Sunday Evening, the UAB Blazers pulled the plug on their failed experiment, firing Trent Dilfer six games into the season.

The Blazers have been terrible this season with just a 2-4 record, with their lone wins coming in close games against Alabama State and Akron, two teams that UAB should easily beat. Trent Dilfer finishes his tenure with a 9-21 record and a 6-14 record in the American.

The Blazers' best season under Dilfer came in his first year on the job when they went 4-8 and 3-5 in league play. Last season, the team took a step back, winning just three games, while the team he had this season clearly wasn't much better.

Some of the records Dilfer has put together at UAB are truly shocking and speak to how bad this experiment was. The program hasn't won a road game in 3 years losing 15 straight road games. The last time UAB had a stretch that long the program was literally shut down.

Nailing this next hire is going to be key for the UAB Blazers and it'll be interesting to see which direction they go with their search.