The USC Trojans are recruiting wide receiver talent at an absurd level

Lincoln Riley is under immense pressure to start performing to the level USC expected when they poached him away from Oklahoma. The Trojans have yet to crack the College Football Playoff under Lincoln Riley, and the move to the Big Ten only made the path forward harder. The best path for the USC Trojans is recruiting at a high enough level to match their Big Ten peers to have a chance every year.

This past season, the USC Trojans signed the Nation's top ranked recruiting class which is a great step for this program. Better than signing the Nation's top class, the Trojans have been hauling in the elite level pieces that can help take a team over the top.

USC's recent wide receiver recruiting surge is stellar

Part of what makes Lincoln Riley highly sought after is his prowess as an offensive mind after fielding so many explosive units. In order to perform to that elite level, great playmakers are needed both at quarterback and wide receiver. In the most recent recruiting classes, and in the future classes, Lincoln Riley has some absurd wide receivers coming in.

On Friday, the USC Trojans made a major splash in the 2028 recruiting cycle landing elite wide receiver recruit Roye Oliver III. The commitment gives the Trojans all 3 members of the MaxPreps High School All American team.

This is kind of insane. The @MaxPreps 2025 All-American First Team included 3 WRs:



Boobie Feaster

Trent Mosley

Roye Oliver III



All three committed to the USC Trojans ✌️ pic.twitter.com/6XKMyW5fTn — Ryan Dyrud (@RyanDyrudLAFB) March 27, 2026

Boobie Feaster joins the Trojans in the 2026 recruiting cycle giving Lincoln Riley a talented weapon as a true freshman. Feaster was supposed to be a 2027 recruit, but he's an elite enough talent that he jumped up a class, and still ranked as a Top 50 recruit. Once Feaster arrives on campus, the Trojans will have an elite talent to build around.

Joining Ethan "Boobie" Feaster in the 2026 recruiting class was talented California native Trent Mosley. This season, Mosley caught 58 passes for 831 yards and 6 touchdowns in just 9 games averaging 14.3 yards per reception. Mosley will have a chance to make an instant impact in an offense that's tasked with replacing Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.

Roye Oliver III is still a long way from arriving on campus as he's a member of the 2028 recruiting class heading into his junior season. Oliver caught a jaw dropping 92 passes for 1,839 yards and 29 touchdowns making him one of the best players out of Arizona.

The next step for Lincoln Riley and this program is recruiting at the same level across other positions as everyone expects the offense to be loaded. While USC still has plenty of work to do, the staff is loading up with elite playmakers which could be all the difference long term.