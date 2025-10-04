Theo Von getting roasted after dreadful appearance as College GameDay guest-picker

On Saturday, College GameDay mad the trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide faceoff against Vanderbilt in a Top 25 SEC clash. Picking Tuscaloosa was a questionable decision to begin with as Miami Vs Florida State seemed like a much better fir for the show. When the cast chose Theo Von to be their guest picker, that decision was less popular than the location.

Theo Von is a comedian with a large social media following but, he didn't seem like a great fit for the show. Aside from living in former Vanderbilt Head Coach Derek Mason's old house, he has no real ties to either school. Picking a comedian for GameDay is either hit or miss and on Saturday it was clearly a miss.

Fans roast Theo Von and College GameDay for dreadful show

When Theo Von joined the cast on stage for the picks portion of the show, it was clear that it was more awkward than it was funny. The entire segment was filled with cringeworthy moments and everyone on social media noticed it.

One fan saw what everyone else saw as it was a ton of forced bits which clearly didn't land with the crew or the crowd.

Theo Von is trying too hard to be funny which makes him not funny at all. He looks/sounds like a stupid high school boy trying to be the class clown. #CollegeGameday — Hannah Stephens (@TheUASignGirl) October 4, 2025

Another fan called it one of the worst guest picker performances ever as every moment felt awkward.

Theo Von is one of the worst guest pickers ive ever seen, no charisma awkward jokes. — Slade?🌹👧 (@objecti0n) October 4, 2025

Theo Von is one of the worst College Gameday guests ever. — Mark in Philly (@MarkHenryJrNFL) October 4, 2025

One fan called the moment one of the worst in sports broadcasting as the segment was truly dreadful.

Theo Von on College Gameday is one of the most brutally bad moments of sports broadcasting I've ever witnessed — Steve Lockjones (@hunkenjoyer) October 4, 2025

Some fans were more harsh believing Von simply isn't funny with the bits he was trying to force.

Theo Von is stupid and just not funny — Eric Blackerby (@EricBlackerby) October 4, 2025

It's unclear where College GameDay will go next but, it's clear the crew needs to go back to what works. This was the first weekend the show didn't pick an athlete and next weekend, they should go back to their bread and butter picking someone with ties to the host school.

