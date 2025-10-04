Theo Von's horrible College GameDay highlighted by Jess Sims' stonewalling

College GameDay made the trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama this weekend as the Crimson Tide host the Vanderbilt Commodores looking to get revenge for their stunning loss last season. Just as surprising as the decision to attend the Alabama game was the decision to pick comedian Theo Von as the celebrity guest picker.

The comedian has a massive following on social media but, he also has no tie to either team aside from living in Derek Mason's old house and trying to date Diego Pavia's mom. When the picks segment rolled around, it was clear that it wasn't a great fit as Von's jokes and bits felt forced and didn't hit with the crowd or panel.

Theo Von's awkward Jess Sims moment highlights bizarre showing

Before Theo Von joined the College GameDay crew on the desk, he stopped in with Jess Sims sharing the story of owning Derek Mason's old house. The segment ended in bizarre fashion as Theo Von asked if he gets to see Jess Sims again before she stonewalled him saying "No, I hope not".

Did Jess Sims just shut down Theo Von live on national television?



"Do I get to see you again?"



"No, I hope not." pic.twitter.com/07u9RIBkTN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 4, 2025

Whether Theo Von was actually hitting on Jess Sims is unclear but, the moment doesn't look great given her response. Everyone on social media believes that Theo Von was trying to shoot his shot and if that's the case, he certainly shouldn't have done it on live television.

Any time that College GameDay strays away from picking an alumni or a professional athlete in favor of a comedian, it's a massive risk as some just don't get the platform or the show. It couldn't have been clearer on Saturday that Theo Von isn't the right fit as a guest picker on the show and the entire internet is now dragging both the show and Von as it wasn't a great showing by GameDay.

More College Football News: