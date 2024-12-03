There's a new favorite to win the college football national championship
The 2024 college football regular season has officially ended and we're heading into Championship Week.
There are five notable conference title games this weekend, all of which will have major College Football Playoff implications. We'll start things out on Friday night with the MWC Championship game between Boise State and UNLV. The winner of the game will earn the Group of 5 bid.
Then, Saturday will be upon us.
The Big 12 Championship will feature Iowa State and Arizona State with a playoff bid on the line. Then, we'll get the SEC Championship between Texas and Georgia, which the winner will earn a first-round bid and the loser will likely be hosting a playoff game in the first-round. The same implications will be in store for the Big Ten Championship game between Oregon and Penn State.
Finally, we'll see SMU and Clemson play one another in a major battle in the ACC Championship game. While SMU should be in no matter what, Clemson is playing for its playoff life on Saturday night.
As we look ahead to Championship Week, there is already an eye on the College Football Playoff and who could win the national title. As far as Vegas odds are concerned, we've got a new favorite to win the whole thing.
Though Georgia has been the Vegas favorite for much of the year, it's the undefeated Oregon Ducks who now sit atop the odds.
Oregon sits at +350, while Georgia, Ohio State, and Texas are at +450. That's followed up with Notre Dame, who is at +900.
While Oregon, Georgia, and Texas all have chances to lock up first-round byes this weekend with a win, Ohio State and Notre Dame will be playing in the first-round regardless. Both teams seem poised to host in the first-round, but we'll have to wait and see what their draw is when the committee shares its 12-team field this Sunday.