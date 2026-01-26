These 10 players have the most to gain at the 2026 Senior Bowl

The college football season is officially over and now we're onto the offseason for the players and the schools. For most seniors and some underclassmen, the attention now turns to the NFL Draft as hundreds of players will compete to hear their names called this spring. Before the NFL Combine, the showcase games serve as the biggest chance for a player to improve their stock.

This week starts the biggest showcase event for draft eligible players as stars all make their way to Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl. The event has given players a great week to showcase their talent with many jumping into the 1st round.

These 10 players have a great chance to improve their stock at the Senior Bowl

Garrett Nussmeier - LSU

Coming into the season, Garrett Nussmeier was highly thought of as a potential 1st round pick and a front runner for the Heisman. Instead, Garrett Nussmeier dealt with injuries the entire season behind a shaky offensive line leading to an underwhelming season that was cut short. If Nussmeier can have a great showing at the Senior Bowl, it instantly raises his stock especially in a draft class that's short on quarterbacks.

Ja'Kobi Lane - USC

While his teammate Makai Lemon gets the most attention of the USC wide receivers in this class, Ja'Kobi Lane is an intriguing draft prospect. Lane has been highly productive the last two seasons, but wasn't targeted nearly as much as everyone expected. At 6'4", Lane has a massive frame and could show at the Senior Bowl that he's worthy of being picked at the back end of the first round.

Romello Height - Texas Tech

David Bailey gets all the buzz between Texas Tech's two star pass rushers, but Romello Height deserves similar respect. After racking up 10 sacks this season, Height is a player who's expected to go on Day 2 of the Draft. If Height has one of the stellar weeks we've seen from pass rushers in Mobile, he could land in the conversation to be picked at the end of Day 1.

Colton Hood - Tennessee

As things currently stand, Colton Hood is a late first round pick to an early Day 2 selection in most mock drafts. This week is the first step for Colton Hood to ensure that he is taken in the 1st Round as all the scouts will get a close up look of him against some of the top wide receivers in this draft class.

Jaydn Ott - Oklahoma

This Spring, Jaydn Ott decided to leave Cal where he was a star instead making the jump to the SEC at Oklahoma. The season was shocking as Ott carried the ball just 21 times for 68 yards for the Sooners. After a shockingly quiet season, Ott could use a great showing this week after such a shaky season to start rising back up draft boards.

Davison Igbinosun - Ohio State

After a shaky 2024 season, Davison Igbinosun was a much improved player this past season for the Buckeyes. This week, Igbinosun will get to put his improved ability in coverage on display as he'll have a chance to go as early as the end of the first round.

Gennings Dunker - Iowa

Iowa Offensive Tackle Gennings Dunker has garnered consideration at the end of the 1st round, but there are plenty of tackles in that same range. Heading into the draft cycle, there are some concerns that Dunker may be best fit at guard long term. A dominant week for Dunker would go a long way toward not only getting him picked early, but also proving he is an offensive tackle.

Jake Slaughter - Florida

Jake Slaughter came into the season in the debate for the best center in this draft class, but Auburn's Connor Lew is in the same debate. If Slaughter can capitalize on his opportunity at the Senior Bowl, he can secure his status as the top center in the class, and ensure he's at worst an early Day 2 selection.

TJ Parker - Clemson

Coming into 2025, TJ Parker was a potential Top 10 pick coming off his 11 sack season in 2024. This season, Parker took a massive step back in production finishing his season with 5 sacks which could end with him being taken on Day 2 of the Draft. If Parker can put together a great showing against the best tackles at the Senior Bowl, it could help with locking him in as a 1st Round Pick.

LT Overton - Alabama

In a Draft class that's top heavy at edge rusher, players are going to need to emerge to fill needs for team's picking at the back end of the 1st round. Among the players with a chance to make that leap starting with the Senior Bowl is Alabama star LT Overton. This season, Overton only posted 4 sacks, but he has a ton of versatility and is impressive against the run.