These 2 College Football coaches could be fired before anyone wakes up post Week 11

This college football season, the action in the coaching carousel has been almost as entertaining as the actual play on the field. Every week, we’ve seen big-name coaches lose their jobs, and as teams continue to underwhelm with the investment everyone is making in their rosters, the carousel is only going to continue spinning.

Last weekend, it seemed almost certain that Hugh Freeze would be the next coach fired, and it came true. After a week or 11, there are a few coaches that appear on their way out, but it is not certain that they will be fired. Leaving the weekend, after the way their teams performed, two coaches could be in serious trouble on Sunday.

Two Power 4 Coaches are walking on eggshells on Sunday

Coming into the season Mike Locksley was in a prove it year as he hadn’t found success without Taulia Tagovailoa. After a 4-0 start to the year, Locksley has managed to lose the last 5 games which has Maryland fans ready to move on. Losing to a subpar Rutgers team has seemingly been the final straw for the fans that held out any hope. While we’ve seen a ton of teams pay massive buyouts, Maryland would only owe Locksley roughly $13 million making it much easier to move on.

Florida State is in an impossible spot because they told the fans they would review the performance of the team after the season, but any decision other than firing Mike Norvell won’t be accepted. On Saturday night, the Seminoles looked lifeless again as they fell to a Clemson team that has struggled all season long as well. The Seminoles are just 2-12 in ACC play since 2024, and the results have been so poor they need to stop delaying the inevitable.

The biggest hurdle for the Florida State Seminoles is Mike Norvell's massive buyout. If the Seminoles part ways with Norvell after the season, they’d owe him around $58 million, which may be too much to burden in an era defined by money.