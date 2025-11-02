These 3 College Football coaches could be fired before anyone wakes up after Week 10

As the end of the regular season in the 2025 college football season nears, plenty of coaches are feeling the heat. Every week we’ve seen some of the biggest name coaches in college football get fired as it appears we are going to have one of the craziest coaching carousels in a long time.

Heading into the week, several head coaches were feeling a ton of heat, which made this weekend even more important than it already was. This weekend, three head coaches took losses so bad that they could end up being fired on Sunday.

These 3 Head Coaches are on the ultimate hot seat Sunday

When the Maryland Terrapins started this season 4-0, it seemed like Mike Locksley may have coached his way off of the hot seat. Instead, the Terrapins have now lost four games in a row with this game, coming in a blowout loss to Indiana. Mike Locksley is now just 37-45 in his Maryland career with a 17-44 record in Big Ten play which has the fanbase fed up.

The Michigan State Spartans lost yet another game, bringing their losing streak to six straight games, as it feels like the Jonathan Smith era may need to come to an end. The Spartans had every chance to put this game away, yet they messed up a drive in the redzone before missing a field goal, and after taking the lead, a kick out of bounds followed by a penalty set Minnesota up to score the touchdown to send this game to overtime. The fan base is out on Jonathan Smith, and it may be better for Michigan State to admit the mistake rather than continuing to fall further from relevance.

Saturday Night has to be the end of the Hugh Freeze era at Auburn, as coming into the week, it would’ve been seen as a disaster to the Auburn fans to lose this game, yet they never could’ve seen the way they lost this game coming. The Tigers managed just three points against an abysmal Kentucky team that was allowing more than 30 points per game. As Auburn is now 4-5 with a 1-5 record in SEC play, it’s clear that you freeze isn’t the coach that Auburn thought they were getting, and it’s better to cut bait now than continuing to regress.