These 3 high-profile transfers are showing the grass isn't greener after Week 3

When a College Football program used to sign a 5-star recruit it would be all the buzz but, you'd have to wait for them to get on the field to feel like your team added a star. The Transfer Portal has changed that notion as programs are able to add several superstars every offseason and plug them right into the starting lineup.

While a program may break the bank for a player who was a star elsewhere, it doesn't always go according to plan. Whether a player doesn't fit the scheme or they can't adjust to making a leap in competition, a transfer won't always work out. Through the first three weeks of the season, several transfers haven't lived up to the hype they had this offseason.

These 3 transfers have been flops through Week 3

While UCLA already had a solid option at quarterback in Joey Aguilar, DeShaun Foster and his staff rolled the dice, bringing in Nico Iamaleava, and it turned out to be part of the reason Foster was the first coach fired. In three starts, Nico Iamaleava has passed for 608 yards with 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions while rushing for 139 yards and a score. There's no reason the Bruins should be 0-3, and Iamaleava not being able to lead the offense to wins over UNLV or New Mexico is a big reason why this season has been a disaster.

When Jaydn Ott entered the Transfer Portal this spring and quickly committed to Oklahoma, it seemed like a move that gave the Oklahoma Sooners one of the most dangerous offenses in the Country. Through three games, Jaydn Ott has just 9 carries for 17 yards, averaging just 1.9 yards per carry. It's unclear whether or not this has been a factor in Jaydn Ott's missing time with injury or the staff liking other backs, but Ott is seemingly out of the rotation as three backs have more carries than Ott.

After two incredible seasons at Tulane, Makhi Hughes was one of the most sought after running backs in the Country, but he landed with the Oregon Ducks. This was a player who picked up just shy of 2,800 rushing yards the last two seasons, and everyone projected he'd be an All-American running behind the Ducks' offensive line. Shockingly, Makhi Hughes only has 11 carries for 37 yards, putting him in a 3 way tie for the 4th most carries and 6th in yards among the running backs.

