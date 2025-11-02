These 3 Hot Seat Head Coaches bought themselves one more game in Week 10

Saturday brought a close to Week 10 of the College Football season as the season is quickly nearing the end of the regular season. The pressure has never been high for head coaches, as we're seeing a crazier start to the coaching carousel, as every weekend has brought big-name Head Coaches being fired.

At this time of the season, nothing is more important for some coaches than picking up a big win to ease the pressure. This weekend, three Power 4 Head Coaches entered the weekend on the Hot Seat, but were able to earn themselves at least one more week leading their program.

These 3 Head Coaches got much needed wins in Week 10

As the Baylor Bears' season started to become an abject failure, Dave Aranda’s seat started to get hot. Losing to a terrible UCF team to fall below .500 could’ve led to a change, but Baylor got itself off the mat with a 30-3 win over UCF. Aranda's defense played a great game while Sawyer Robertson and the offense were clicking. This win should allow Aranda some breathing room, but his future may be judged on these final 3 games.

While Florida State said they were going to conduct a review after the season about the future of this team, including Mike Norvell, suffering yet another loss could’ve quickly sped this timeline up. Instead, the Seminoles picked up an ACC win, finally getting off the mat and taking a ton of pressure off of Norvell. After the blowout win, the calls for Norvell’s job should calm down, and the Seminoles may be able to get back on track to save face a bit.

Heading into week 10, it felt like the losing head coach in the matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats would most likely lose their job. On Saturday night, Mark Stoops took his team into Jordan-Hare Stadium and left with an SEC victory, which he badly needed. The Wildcats were incredible on defense, holding Auburn to just three points, allowing the offense to survive a rough game. While Mark Stoops' seat is very hot, he had a big embrace with AD Mitch Barnhart on the field after the game, and he’s most likely going to lead his team for at least one more game.