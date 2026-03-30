These 3 Michigan freshmen that will give Kyle Whittingham an instant contender

The Michigan Wolverines will enter a new era as Sherrone Moore's era shockingly ended in major scandal. When Michigan entered the head coaching search late, they lucked out as Utah forcing Kyle Whittingham out allowed the Wolverines to land one of the most underrated head coaches in the Country.

Michigan has the expectation to be a yearly contender, and with Kyle Whittingham at the helm they'll be able to return to that standard. While Whittingham brought in a loaded transfer class, the Wolverines will also need to lean on some true freshmen from Day 1.

These 3 Michigan Wolverines will make an instant impact

Carter Meadows - Edge Rusher

Arguably Michigan's biggest recruiting win was landing 5-star edge rusher Carter Meadows out of Washington, DC. As Michigan loses Jaishawn Barham and Derrick Moore to the NFL Draft, the Wolverines are going to need to find pass rush production. Carter Meadows has the talent and size to become a key piece in Michigan's rotation, and could be crucial in the success of the defense.

Savion Hiter - Running Back

Justice Haynes seemed destined for the NFL Draft, but when he decided to return to college and transfer to Georgia Tech it was a blow for Michigan. The Wolverines return Jordan Marshall and Bryson Kuzdzal, but Savion Hiter is going to be a key factor in the rotation. Hiter signed with the Wolverines as the top ranked running back in the Country, and should become the next great Michigan running back.

Salesi Moa - Athlete

When Kyle Whittingham took the Michigan job, he brought with him 5-star athlete Salesi Moa who briefly signed with Utah. Salesi Moa is an elite talent who could end up playing on both sides of the ball as a defensive back and wide receiver. Whether it's on offense or defense, Moa is going to make an impact on Day 1 for the Wolverines.