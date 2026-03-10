These 3 NFL Draft prospects were the biggest losers of NFL Free Agency

Monday marked the beginning of the chaos of NFL Free Agency as the top players quickly started to fly off the board. NFL Free Agency changes the way you view a teams future as big deals can flip what the expectations are for the NFL Draft. As teams committed to players with big contracts, 3 NFL Draft prospects became the biggest losers of free agency.

3 NFL Draft prospects were dealt a massive blow on Day 1 of Free Agency

Ty Simpson

The opening day of NFL free agency wasn't kind for Ty Simpson who's hoping to hear his name called on Day 1 of the Draft. The Cardinals at 3rd Overall plan to stick with Jacoby Brissett in 2026 while the Dolphins at 11th Overall signed Malik Willis to big deal. Kyler Murray is still on the market which could take another option away. The good news for Simpson is the Jets who hold 2 First Round Picks haven't signed a quarterback.

Jeremiyah Love

After the NFL Combine, Jeremiyah Love's stock was through the roof making him a likely top 10 selection. Two of the most likely destinations in the Chiefs and the Saints each made big moves signing Kenneth Walker and Travis Etienne to big deals taking options away. The bright side for Love may be that the Giants and Titans who both hold Top 5 picks didn't make a big splash at running back.

Kenyon Sadiq

The tight end market and the big deals players received was one of the most surprising developments on Day 1 of free agency. Travis Kelce returned signing a big deal with the Chiefs, Isaiah Likely got a massive deal from the Giants, Brian Daboll reunited with former tight end Daniel Bellinger. With players like Chigoziem Okonkwo, Dallas Goedert, Darren Waller, and David Njoku all on the board, Kenyon Sadiq could fall much later than anyone expected.