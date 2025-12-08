These 3 Playoff teams have the clearest path to the National Championship

The College Football Playoff bracket is set, and the chase for the National Championship is now underway. The way that the College Football Playoff is currently set up creates unique angles for a team to have an easier path to the National Championship. Some teams prefer the first round bye while many prefer the 5th seed as it allows them to draw one of the Group of 5 opponents.

When the bracket was revealed there were clear teams that stood out as they drew the best possible path to the National Championship Game. These teams will need to handle business, but if they play their style no one will be surprised to see them in the National Championship.

These 3 teams have the easiest path to the College Football Playoff

Oregon Ducks

While the Oregon Ducks won't have a first round bye, after what we saw last season with every team that had a bye losing, it may be for the best. Oregon will get to ease into the Playoff as they face the 12th seeded JMU Dukes who lost their only Power 4 team to Louisville who didn't finish in the Top 25. From there, Oregon would then be the biggest test for Texas Tech, and if they won they'd get a rematch with Indiana or one of the two flawed teams in Alabama or Oklahoma.

Indiana Hoosiers

Curt Cignetti's team will spend the first week of the College Football Playoff on the bye as the top overall seed. After the bye, Indiana will face either Alabama or Oklahoma who haven't been the most impressive teams down the stretch. With a win, Indiana would have to beat either an Oregon team they beat in Eugene or Texas Tech who's talented, but hasn't played an elite team yet.

Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart's team has rounded into a terrifying final form as we just watched Georgia dominate Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. After their first round bye, Georgia will either face an Ole Miss team that they already beat with Lane Kiffin or Tulane. Georgia would then face Ohio State or the winner of Miami and Texas A&M, but the Bulldogs defense is well equipped to shut down any team they may face.