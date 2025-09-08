These 3 Power 4 Head Coaches are already fighting to survive September

In College Football, a fanbase can turn on their Head Coach quicker than in any other sport, which leads to some incredible storylines. Whether it's due to losing to a far inferior team, having a terrible start to the season, or the future of the program looking bleak, when things start to look bad, the fanbase would move on that instant.

While we're only two games into the 2025 College Football season, several coaches look like they're on the verge of being fired at any given moment. As September only brings tougher games for each team, these three Power 4 Head Coaches could be on the way out before the month even ends.

Billy Napier has headlined hot seat lists for the past two seasons, as he was almost fired after the Texas A&M game last year. Given that the Gators just took a shocking loss at home to USF, it's impossible to see Billy Napier surviving the year with the games this team has left. The next 4 games come against LSU, Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M and anything worse than 2-2 could get him fired before year's end.

While Mike Gundy is a legend at Oklahoma State, it's time for the program to move on as things continue to trend in the wrong direction. Coming off of a 3-9 season, this team just got demolished by Oregon and it doesn't look like they're going to be competitive with Gundy at the helm in this NIL and Transfer Portal era. If things continue to look abysmal in Stillwater, it'll be interesting to see how early the program could pull the plug.

After getting off to a 0-2 start to the season, it no longer seems like a matter of if but when with Brent Pry. Through his first three seasons and these two games, Brent Pry is 16-23 with a 10-13 record in the ACC. The good news for Virginia Tech is that, compared to some of the buyouts Pry's is easy to manage as they'd only owe him $6 million if they cut ties at the end of the season.

