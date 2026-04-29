These 3 QBs could make the biggest leap up 2027 NFL Draft boards

The 2027 NFL Draft class is already expected to be loaded at the top with several quarterbacks already projected to come off the board as top 10 picks. While there's a group of players expected to go early, we just saw Fernando Mendoza come out of nowhere to become the 1st Overall pick. Heading into the 2026 season, there are 3 quarterbacks who could skyrocket up 2027 NFL Draft boards if they post great seasons.

The 3 Quarterbacks that could improve their draft stock the most in 2026

Nico Iamaleava - UCLA

Nico Iamaleava did severe damage to his NFL Draft stock by transferring away from Josh Heupel's offense in his draft year to join a UCLA team that wasn't talented enough for the Big Ten. Bob Chesney arrives at UCLA after a great run at James Madison, and the coaching staff should be better suited to help Iamaleava. It's going to take a stellar season from Iamaleava to put himself back in 1st round conversations, but he's shown that the talent is there in flashes.

John Mateer - Oklahoma

When John Mateer followed his offensive coordinator, Ben Arbuckle, to Norman, it created one of the most exciting pairings in the SEC. At the start of the season, Mateer looked like the best quarterback in the Country, but he suffered a hand injury and was never the same the rest of the way. A good season for Mateer would signal that it was the injury that slowed him down and that he's a potential 1st round pick with his dual-threat ability.

Jayden Maiava - USC

Lincoln Riley has constantly turned quarterbacks into 1st round picks, and Jayden Maiava could be the next candidate to take that leap. Maiava returns for his 3rd season in the offense, and in his first season as the full-time starter, he took a massive leap. If Maiava's efficiency continues to climb while he cuts down on turnovers, Maiava could easily sneak into the back half of the 1st round.