These 3 quarterbacks have the most to gain at the NFL Combine

Saturday Afternoon begins Day 3 of the NFL Combine as the Quarterbacks, Running Backs, and Wide Receivers in this class begin their workouts. Day 3 of the NFL Combine is always the most exciting as every team hopes that they're going to find their next offensive playmaker in this group of players, with quarterback being the most important.

In this class, Fernando Mendoza is the clear top quarterback while Ty Simpson pushes to be a 1st Round Pick. Day 3 of the NFL Combine will feature several big name quarterbacks who are looking to move up the boards and into the conversation.

These 3 Quarterbacks need solid showings at the NFL Combine

Taylen Green

If there's anyone built to put on a show at the NFL Combine, it's Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green. The Arkansas star has the best physical tools of any quarterback in this class, setting himself up nicely to test well. Green is the true definition of a developmental prospect, but if he can shine this weekend, he'll have a chance to move up potentially into the Top 100 prospects.

Drew Allar

Drew Allar likely would've been a 1st Round Pick had he entered last year's draft, but he's instead now fighting for positioning on Day 3 of the draft. Allar played just 6 games this season as he missed half of the year with injury while he didn't look the best when healthy. The Penn State star has all the physical tools to be an NFL Quarterback, and he could show the flashes that made him exciting in this event.

Garrett Nussmeier

The last time anyone saw Garrett Nussmeier, he was a shell of himself compared to what everyone saw in 2024. After coming into the season as a projected 1st Round Pick, Nussmeier will look to rebuild his draft stock after taking a great first step at the Senior Bowl. Garrett Nussmeier is finally healthy, and he could really use a great showing to secure his place as a Day 2 pick.