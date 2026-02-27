Ty Simpson is pressing all the right buttons at the NFL Combine

Day Two of the NFL Combine is underway as the tight ends and defensive backs take the field on Friday Afternoon. While the on-field workouts garner most of the attention, players meeting with teams and speaking to the media is a big portion of the event. The media sessions give everyone a great idea of which teams a prospect has met with and how they feel about each situation.

On Friday Morning, the quarterbacks were part of the group that spoke with the media ahead of their workouts on Saturday. Fernando Mendoza won’t be passing at the NFL Combine which puts all the attention on Alabama star Ty Simpson.

Early on in the season, Ty Simpson looked like the potential 1st Overall Pick, but injuries hurt him down the stretch of the season. Rather than entering the Transfer Portal or returning to Alabama, Simpson made the choice to jump to the NFL hoping to be a 1st Round pick.

Ty Simpson is saying all the right things at the NFL Combine

If Ty Simpson’s going to be a 1st Round Pick, he has to find a team that’s willing to take the risk. The most commonly talked about teams for Ty Simpson are the Browns who own 2 1st Round Picks, the Jets who also have two 1st Rounders, and the Steelers who may not get Aaron Rodgers back.

During his media session, Ty Simpson made sure to talk glowingly about all 3 teams. Simpson talked about new Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken who he has a prior relationship with.

#Alabama QB Ty Simpson on meeting with Todd Monken in the high school recruiting process and how Monken is close to his dad, who played at Southern Miss: pic.twitter.com/uNnFMH2cGD — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 27, 2026

The ultimate test is finding nice things to say about the New York Jets as their own fanbase would be the first to put the team down. Ty Simpson declared that he “Really loves the Jets” which almost should warrant an instant lie detector test.

Alabama QB has met with the New York Jets



“I really love the Jets” pic.twitter.com/b8SLHeL4cL — Roundtable Sports (@RoundtableSN) February 27, 2026

The Steelers start a new regime as Mike McCarthy replaces Mike Tomlin, and he may decide that he wants to start his tenure with a new quarterback. Simpson dove into his conversation with the Steelers where he sung the praises of their new head coach

Alabama QB Ty Simpson confirmed his formal meeting with the #Steelers.



"I love Mike McCarthy" pic.twitter.com/j3aahjGQoa — Ross McCorkle (@Ross_McCorkle) February 27, 2026

It'll be interesting to see on Saturday how Ty Simpson fares during the on-field drills as it should be the most healthy he's been since the start of the season. If Ty Simpson is able to succeed, he'll give himself a great chance to go in the 1st Round, and maybe in the Top 20 if he's able to impress the right organization.