These 3 RBs could skyrocket up draft boards with stellar NFL Combine showings

Day 3 of the NFL Combine begins on Saturday Afternoon as the quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers will take the field for what's typically the most exciting day of the event. Defensive Linemen, Linebackers, Defensive Backs, and Tight Ends have all impressed, but the skill players truly are the most thrilling to watch.

This draft class has a clear top running back in Jeremiyah Love who's almost certainly going to be an early 1st Round Pick. After Jeremiyah Love, it's a crowded group of players that will look to start separating themselves. As the workouts begin, 3 running backs could fly up the draft boards if they can impress on Saturday.

These 3 running backs could change their draft stock at the NFL Combine

Jadarian Price

His teammate Jeremiyah Love is clearly the top running back in the class, but Jadarian Price shouldn't be slept on in this draft class. Price rushed for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 113 carries averaging a stellar 6.0 yards per carry. The Combine should allow Price to shine as he has great foot speed and acceleration.

Mike Washington Jr

Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr has a chance to be one of the best performers at the NFL Combine this week. Washington has exciting athletic ability, and while ball security is a concern, his traits should be able to shine through and get drafted higher than most would expect this Spring.

Demond Claiborne

Wake Forest star Demond Claiborne has quietly put together back-to-back impressive seasons at Wake Forest with just under 2,000 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. Claiborne is on the smaller side for a running back, but he's set up to impress at the event. Claiborne is explosive when he works down field while his lateral quickness should help him test well.