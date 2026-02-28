Kenyon Sadiq locked in his 1st Round status with a dominant NFL Combine

The NFL Combine can make or break a prospects draft stock, but it can also help the players at the top of the class solidify their place. Throughout the season, and the beginning of the draft cycle, it was clear that Kenyon Sadiq was the best tight end in the class. The bigger question for Kenyon Sadiq was over whether or not he was a 1st Round Prospect.

Coming into the season, Kenyon Sadiq had high expectations after showing great flashes behind Terrance Ferguson. The production level was actually disappointing as Oregon had injuries at wide receiver all season, yet Sadiq only caught 51 passes for 560 yards and 8 touchdowns averaging 11.0 yards per reception.

Kenyon Sadiq gave scouts every reason to pick him in the 1st Round

As the NFL Combine began, Kenyon Sadiq was a player that everyone circled as a player with the potential to put up incredible numbers. While Sadiq may be undersized for the position, his athletic traits were going to be on full display.

Running the 40-yard dash, Kenyon Sadiq ran a blazing fast 4.39 official time, setting the record for the fastest time by a tight end.

Kenyon Sadiq was blazing.

pic.twitter.com/kweFfoiprT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2026

Kenyon Sadiq reached the same top speed as Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs with a 23.2 MPH top speed while weighing 42 pounds more.

this is an insane combine stat:



40-yard dash top speed:



23.2 mph for TE Kenyon Sadiq

23.2 mph for RB Jahmyr Gibbs



Gibbs at 199 lbs vs Sadiq at 241 lbs



both hit the SAME top speed in the 40



🤯🤯 via NextGenStats — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 28, 2026

In the vertical leap, Sadiq impressed again with an incredible 43.5" jump showing that he can make up for his lack of height.

Kenyon Sadiq 43.5” vert is insane

The Sonny Styles of TE pic.twitter.com/mrpKoBQxom — Bengal (@BengalYouTube) February 28, 2026

Even in the Pre-Combine interviews, Kenyon Sadiq was blowing teams away as one team told Mike Garafolo that he was their best interview ever.

Mike Garafolo on Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq’s interviews:



"He’s walking into interviews and explaining exactly what everybody else's assignment is. I had one guy say 'it was the best interview I've ever had.'" pic.twitter.com/fokf8zYV9F — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) February 27, 2026

Leaving Indianapolis, it's likely that Kenyon Sadiq is locked in as a 1st Round Pick with the only question being how high he may go. Picking a tight end in the first round isn't the best positional value in the mind of some teams, but an athlete like Sadiq could take an offense from good to great as soon as his rookie season.