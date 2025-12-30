These 3 schools instantly become top landing spots for Auburn star Deuce Knight

The Auburn Tigers are losing key pieces to the Transfer Portal at an alarming rate since Alex Golesh took over. On Monday, Auburn suffered what felt like a devastating blow as Cam Coleman entered the Transfer Portal. Tuesday brought an even bigger blow as freshman quarterback Deuce Knight announced he'd be entering the Transfer Portal.

Landing Deuce Knight was one of Hugh Freeze's biggest recruiting wins as it signaled the end of the quarterback struggles. This season, Knight showed a ton of promise, but Hugh Freeze and DJ Durkin only allowed him to start against Mercer.

Knight has all the upside in the world and he should have a ton of suitors whether it's to start or as development piece.

These 3 schools should be major players for Deuce Knight

LSU Tigers

Lane Kiffin has a massive rebuild coming to his quarterback room with Garrett Nussmeier off to the NFL while Colin Hurley entered the Transfer Portal. Kiffin will likely need to add multiple quarterbacks to the roster as the Tigers have gone back-to-back recruiting cycles without signing a QB. Deuce Knight could come in and compete with Michael Van Buren or another transfer addition for the starting job, and if he loses out, he still gets to develop in Lane Kiffin's offense.

Boston College Eagles

Boston College made an under the radar move when they hired Auburn's Kenyatta Watson as it's new General Manager. Deuce Knight has constantly shared his praises for Watson and now as he looks for a new school, the Eagles could be in play. Bill O'Brien has a great track record developing quarterbacks, and Knight could step in right away and help the team rebuild from a 2-10 season.

Real life the realest and best in the business. I love this guy so much and I’m forever grateful for having him in my corner!!💕 https://t.co/CEitb3fNFL — Deuce Knight (@DeuceKnight) December 1, 2025

Louisville Cardinals

Jeff Brohm needs a quarterback once again as Miller Moss is out of eligibility while backup Deuce Adams declared he was entering the Transfer Portal. When Knight came out of High School, Louisville offered him, but they weren't able to make a serious push. Given Jeff Brohm's track record of development, Knight would be wise to give them a hard look as it could help him live up to the 5-star billing.