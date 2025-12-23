These 3 schools should be all-in on transfer WR Omarion Miller

The Transfer Portal will officially open in 10 days, and when it does, chaos will be set off in college football. Among the most sought after positions each season is wide receiver as every team could use another game-changing wide receiver that can transform the offense. This offseason, one of the most sought after players is going to be Colorado WR Omarion Miller.

Omarion Miller was one of the first breakout stars from Deion Sanders' first season in Boulder, bursting onto the scene against USC as a true freshman. After 3 seasons at Colorado, Omarion Miller is on the move for his final season, and he's one of the top players in the transfer class, ranked as the 2nd best wide receiver in the Saturday Blitz Top 10 Transfer WR Rankings.

These 3 schools must make a strong push for Colorado star Omarion Miller

Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines are still looking for their next head coach as Jeff Brohm has become the latest candidate to get tied to the job. Once Michigan has their next head coach, it's going to be all about finding pieces to help Bryce Underwood succeed. The Wolverines offense desperately needs an elite weapon like Omarion Miller that Underwood can rely upon allowing this offense to become a much more balanced unit.

LSU Tigers

For Omarion Miller's final season in college football he can make a homecoming returning to Louisiana to play for Lane Kiffin. The LSU Tigers will lose Aaron Anderson and Barion Brown to the NFL Draft while others in the receiving room could enter the Transfer Portal themselves. Omarion Miller would benefit greatly from being the top wide receiver in a Lane Kiffin offense which could help show NFL scouts he's a first round talent.

USC Trojans

Lincoln Riley's program is going to take a massive hit at wide receiver this offseason as Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi lane have both declared for the NFL Draft. The Trojans already have a quarterback in Jayden Maiava while you always know a Lincoln Riley offense will be explosive. Stepping right into a set offense with one of the best offensive minds in football should allow Miller's draft stock to take a massive jump.