These 3 schools should go all-in on landing Brendan Sorsby in the Transfer Portal

While the Transfer Portal doesn't open until January, players are already lining up to find their next program. On Monday, we saw a mass exodus of star quarterbacks declaring they'll leave as Brendan Sorsby, Dylan Raiola, and DJ Lagway all announced their intentions to move on when the portal opens up.

While Brendan Sorsby isn't as flashy a name as Dylan Raiola or DJ Lagway, he may be the best quarterback to enter the Transfer Portal. Sorsby has played at a high level with less talent around him than most of the players on the move, and he's played well enough that he could end up taking his chances in the NFL Draft.

These 3 schools should push for Brendan Sorsby

Indiana Hoosiers

Curt Cignetti is once again going to need to replace his quarterback, as Fernando Mendoza will be off to the NFL Draft, where he'll be the first quarterback off the board. When you look at Brendan Sorsby, he profiles in a very similar fashion to Fernando Mendoza as an efficient passer. Curt Cignetti isn't going to accept taking a step back next season, and landing an experienced quarterback ensures that this team keeps rolling.

LSU Tigers

Lane Kiffin is taking over at LSU, and while the idea that he can build an elite roster is great, he won't inherit one. The biggest need for LSU may be at quarterback, as Garrett Nussmeier is off to the NFL, while Michael Van Buren hasn't taken control of the role in his time filling the role. Brendan Sorsby fits the mold of a player like Jaxson Dart, whom Kiffin has had a ton of success with, and could help lead what could be a younger offense.

Penn State Nittany Lions

The Penn State Nittany Lions are going to look wildly different than the group we saw last season, with James Franklin's firing paired with how veteran their roster was. Among the players who won't be back in State College is Drew Allar, who is out of eligibility. Brendan Sorsby would be the best quarterback Penn State has had in a long-time as an effective passer with great decision making.