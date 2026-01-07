These 3 schools should push for DJ Lagway after Florida State's pivot

Top quarterbacks have started to fly off the board in the Transfer Portal as teams are quickly securing the most important position for 2026. As top signal callers continue to land at new programs, the quarterbacks and teams that haven't found a match are going to start hurrying to secure their future. One of the most interesting quarterbacks left on the market is Florida quarterback DJ Lagway.

During his Freshman season at Florida, DJ Lagway showed all the potential in the world, which was enough to keep Billy Napier employed. This season, Lagway regressed a ton, which led to Florida's offense falling apart. Wherever DJ Lagway lands next, a coach will be taking a risk, but if it pans out, it could change their entire outlook.

It looked like DJ Lagway may be moving to another Florida school after he took a visit to Tallahassee over the weekend, but Florida State picked Auburn's Ashton Daniels, thus shifting Lagway's recruitment.

Lagway ranks as the 4th best quarterback in the Saturday Blitz Transfer QB Rankings.

These 3 schools should push to land DJ Lagway

Baylor Bears

As soon as DJ Lagway entered the Transfer Portal, Baylor fans hoped that since his father, Derek Lagway, played running back for the Bears in the late 90's that, he'd consider the program. Now that his options have become clear, Lagway could certainly end up in Waco, where he visited on Tuesday. The roster is going to undergo a ton of changes, and landing DJ Lagway could stop all the departures while attracting players to join him.

Miami Hurricanes

Miami is going to need to land a quarterback for the 2026 season, as Carson Beck is out of eligibility. Shannon Dawson has done an incredible job developing quarterbacks, and after watching what he's done with the offense, it'd be hard to turn down. Lagway has the same turnover issues that Beck came with, but Miami has shown it can gameplan around them.

Virginia Cavaliers

Chandler Morris nearly led Virginia to the College Football Playoff, but he was a senior, creating a need for Tony Elliott at quarterback. DJ Lagway took a visit to campus on Tuesday, and could quickly emerge as their top candidate to replace Morris. Elliott has built a ton of momentum at Virginia, and he can't afford to go into next season with an unknown at quarterback if he's going to win the ACC.