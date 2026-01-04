These 3 SEC powers are perfect landing spots for LSU running back Caden Durham

The Transfer Portal is open for business in college football, and we've already seen elite playmakers find their next programs. While players are already finding their next homes, other players have entered the Transfer Portal this weekend adding exciting new players to the marketplace. One of those playmakers is LSU running back Caden Durham.

Caden Durham ranks as the 11th best running back in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings.

Durham arrived in Baton Rouge as a true freshman and became the Tigers starting running back. Over the last two seasons, Durham has rushed for 1,258 yards and 9 touchdowns with 44 catches for 351 yards and 2 touchdowns. Caden Durham has elite big play ability and receiving upside, which will make him an elite player if he lands behind a better offensive line.

3 SEC Powerhouses make the most sense for Caden Durham

3. Texas Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian is tasked with overhauling Texas's running back room as Tre Wisner, CJ Baxter Jr, and Jerrick Gibson all entered the Transfer Portal. Louisville star Isaac Brown appears to be the top running back target, but if they don't land Brown, Caden Durham should be a player to watch for the Longhorns. Durham played at Duncanville High School and has the SEC experience for the Longhorns to feel comfortable with.

2. Oklahoma Sooners

When Caden Durham was coming out of High School, he looked like he might end up at Oklahoma, and with all his connections to the school, he should be a top target for the Sooners. Oklahoma needs a running back, especially depending upon the future of Jadyn Ott, who didn't pan out this season. Durham has shown an explosive ability in the SEC, which would instantly give Oklahoma the level of back they haven't had.

1. Ole Miss Rebels

If all the rumors of Kewan Lacy leaving Ole Miss to reunite with Kevin Smith at LSU are true, the Rebels will need a running back. Ole Miss hired LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson to replace Smith, and his ties to Caden Durham could bring him to Oxford. LSU and Ole Miss have already started trading coaches, and once Ole Miss' season ends, the player swaps could be next.