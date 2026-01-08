These 3 SEC programs stand out as potential Bryson Washington landing spots

The Transfer Portal is beginning to slow down as it's hard to expect any additional big names to join the mix barring an absolute shocker like when Demond Williams Jr. announced his intentions to leave Washington. As schools continue to fill needs, the potential landing places for some of the Nation's top transfers are starting to become clearer. One of the most sought after players that's still in the Transfer Portal is Baylor running back Bryson Washington.

This season, Bryson Washington rushed for 788 yards and 6 touchdowns, as injuries slowed him coming off a season where he rushed for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns. Washington has shown he can play at an elite level, and he'll have plenty of premier programs contending to land him in the Transfer Portal.

These 3 SEC Schools stand out as contenders for Bryson Washington

When Bryson Washington entered the Transfer Portal, he planned to visit Texas A&M, Wisconsin, and Auburn. The Badgers have since been dropped from the planned visits while Washington is expected to visit Tennessee on Saturday.

Baylor transfer RB Bryson Washington plans to visit Texas A&M, Wisconsin and Auburn, his rep @WMumfrey tells ESPN.



Washington has produced 2,126 yards from scrimmage and 20 TDs over the last 2 years with the Bears. pic.twitter.com/A0L3dpaunu — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 6, 2026

Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers have their quarterback in place after Alex Golesh brought Byrum Brown over from USF, but the team now needs to build the rest of the offense. The Tigers return Jeremiah Cobb, but the team needs to add a complimentary back next to him as the room has been depleted. Washington can step in and instantly give the offense a reliable duo at running back.

Tennessee Volunteers

The Volunteers got a massive win when DeSean Bishop signed a new deal, but Tennessee will lose Peyton Lewis who committed to Virginia. The Volunteers have been actively recruiting running backs, and Washington will be the next to visit. Pairing Washington with Bishop would give Josh Heupel an elite duo to help take pressure off the passing attack.

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M will lose star running back Le'Veon Moss to the NFL Draft, and the Aggies will need to replace him as they push to make the College Football Playoff in 2026. Washington has proven that he can lead a backfield, and pairing him with Rueben Owens II would give Texas A&M a dynamic rushing attack with Marcel Reed's ability.