These 3 teams are wildly overrated in the Week 9 AP Poll

Week 9 of the College Football season is in the books, and while it wasn't nearly as wild a weekend as we saw in Week 8, it still gave us some important results. This weekend, we saw a few Top 25 teams pick up statement wins, further proving they're a contender for the College Football Playoff, while others struggled or even lost, falling out of the Top 25.

After this weekend's action, the latest AP Top 25 poll was released and while the voters nailed some of their rankings, a few teams were certainly overrated.

These 3 Top 25 teams are overrated

The Utah Utes dominated Colorado late on Saturday Night, which has brought them back into the Top 25, gaining the 24th spot in the AP Poll. While the dominant win over Colorado was impressive, we've already seen Utah play two big games, and they lost both. Two teams in the AAC in Navy and Tulane, have much better resumes and should've rounded out the back of the AP Poll.

Thanks to a massive 4th quarter, the Texas Longhorns avoided losing to Mississippi State, which would've been a disaster, but this team still isn't one of the Top 20 in the Country. At 6-2, 5 of the Longhorns' wins have come against Power 4 teams that are below .500 or Group of 5 opponents. This team has clear flaws, and by the end of the season, they'll certainly lose another game.

The Virginia Cavaliers keep trying to prove that they're a fraud team, but even worse teams keep letting them get away with it. This weekend, Bill Belichick went for a 2-point conversion ended up saving this team as they struggled the entire game against a terrible North Carolina team. After close escapes against Washington State and North Carolina, Virginia is clearly vulnerable and frankly not one of the best 15 teams in the Country.