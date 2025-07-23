These 5 Bulldogs are most important for Georgia cementing itself as a dynasty

In sports, a team or a program becomes known as a dynasty when it achieves the rare feat of winning 3 Championships in a 5 year window. After winning back-to-back National Championships, the Georgia Bulldogs have come up short in the last two seasons, making the 2025 season their last chance to become the true dynasty of the 2020s.

Heading into the season, this Georgia team has a ton of questions, rather unlike past rosters that have entered the season as National Championship favorites. The Bulldogs saw Carson Beck transfer to Miami, which leaves Gunner Stockton to step into the starting lineup. This team is also tasked with replacing 13 players to the NFL Draft which is a ton of top tier talent to try and replace.

If the Georgia Bulldogs are going to return to the mountain top in 2025, these 5 players will be the most important.

When you think of the great Georgia defenses of the past, the first thing you remember is dominant linebackers. While the Bulldogs lost a ton of talent on defense, CJ Allen is one of the key returning pieces for Kirby Smart's group, as he's started 15 games in this defense.

The expectation from this linebacker core is dominance, and it starts with CJ Allen giving the team a massive season. Last season, CJ Allen finished second on the team with 76 tackles trailing only Malaki Starks who posted 77 tackles. Allen has the speed and playmaking ability to post the next incredible season in this defense and he'll be crucial for this unit taking the next step.

Last season, the Georgia offense understandably struggled after losing Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey to the NFL. Aside from missing their game breaking weapons, the Bulldogs' receivers struggled with drops, which showed up in several big moments. As Georgia looks to bring explosive weapons back to the offense, Kirby Smart went out and landed one of the most explosive playmakers in the Country in Zachariah Branch.

As a True Freshman, Zachariah Branch emerged as a star, flashing as an all-around weapon for the USC Trojans. This past season, Branch didn't have as impressive a season, but when USC's offense was clicking, he showed how explosive he can be. The Bulldogs will have one of the Nation's best kick returners in Branch, while Mike Bobo can deploy his new weapon in a wide variety of ways.

The Georgia Bulldogs' biggest challenge on a yearly basis is replacing an All-American caliber player, especially on defense. This offseason, the Bulldogs lost elite safety Malaki Starks to the NFL Draft but, they're lucky enough to have KJ Bolden returning for another season. As a True Freshman, Bolden totaled 59 tackles, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble alongside Starks.

Bolden was outstanding in coverage last season as he allowed just 1 touchdown in 353 coverage snaps, which is insane for a True Freshman. As the Bulldogs reload on defense, Bolden will need to take his game to another level, and if he can elevate his game, it'll be similar to the impact Malaki Starks had as a Sophomore.

The Georgia Bulldogs will be starting an inexperienced quarterback this season, and the biggest asset for a player looking to get their feet wet is a powerful rushing attack. During the 2024 season, the Georgia Bulldogs' rushing attack was led by Trevor Etienne, but every time Freshman back Nate Frazier got onto the field, he gave fans something to be excited about.

As a True Freshman playing in the SEC, Frazier was able to pick up 671 yards and 8 touchdowns rushing while adding another 85 yards as a receiver. The area where Frazier will need to improve the most is with his ball security which was a concern as a Freshman. Nonetheless, Frazier seems poised to land himself among the great Georgia running backs with a massive season ahead of him.

The determining factor for the Georgia Bulldogs' season in 2025 is whether or not Quarterback Gunner Stockton can play to an elite level. Stetson Bennett was never one of the Nation's most talented players, but he was constantly making the right play, which allowed Georgia to ascend to the top of the sport. Carson Beck was more talented, but his turnovers and inconsistent play hurt Georgia.

Gunner Stockton has big game experience finishing the SEC Championship Game and playing in the College Football Playoff but, there is some concern over whether or not he's the right guy for the job. Georgia looked in the transfer portal for a potential starter this Winter but they weren't able to land Fernando Mendoza. Stockton will need to prove that he is the right man for the job otherwise Kirby Smart will be looking to the bench for a better option.

