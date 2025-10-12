These 5 hot seat head coaches are the biggest losers of College Football's Week 7

Week 7 of the College Football season brought some of the biggest losses imaginable for some programs. Whether it was because a team was blown out, looked lifeless at points, or suffered a shocking upset, losses came in a variety of ways this weekend that could end up altering the directions several programs.

For a Head Coach, when your team suffers one of those big losses, the panic has to set in, especially when that coach is on the hot seat. This week, 5 coaches did themselves no favors which could result in their tenures coming to an end.

These 5 coaches lost the weekend in spectacular fashion

It looked like the Auburn Tigers may get their signature win under Hugh Freeze in the first half as the Auburn Tigers were about to take a 17-0 lead over Georgia before a fumble at the goal line. While Auburn will have plenty of gripes with the referees, the Tigers didn't show up on offense in the second half which is becoming a theme under Freeze. At 3-3 and 0-3 in SEC play, Freeze clearly has to make a change at quarterback but, he refuses to do so which is pushing him to the hot seat.

The North Carolina Tar Heels didn't even play this weekend yet, the entire week was spent talking about what a disaster this team is. Reports swirled about Bill Belichick's ban on sharing Patriots content, a locker room fight, and the general dysfunction in the program. Things got so bad for North Carolina that Belichick and the administration had to release the least convincing statement ever.

Statements from Carolina Athletics. pic.twitter.com/g8zn6WoxTW — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) October 9, 2025

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to look like the worst team at the Power 4 level as Saturday brought a 37-0 beatdown at the hands of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Every week, it's becoming clear that Luke Fickell isn't the right man for the job, but his massive buyout may be the only thing that can save him. It's impossible to look at this team's schedule and find another game they'll win, which means they're likely heading to a winless Big Ten season.

After last season's disastrous 2-10 season, Mike Norvell needed to have a great season to take himself off the hot seat. After a 3-0 start to this season, the Florida State Seminoles are now 3-3, including two truly shocking losses to Virginia and Pitt. This team clearly has a ton of flaws and you have to start to wonder if Mike Norvell is going to end up back on the hot seat as things could get ugly.

For the third week in a row, the Penn State Nittany Lions have lost, and for back-to-back weeks, while James Franklin became the first coach to lose consecutive games where his team was favored by 20 or more. This team came into the season with the expectation of competing for a National Championship, and with the way this year has unfolded, James Franklin is starting to appear on the hot seat. Making matters worse, Penn State lost Drew Allar for the season, making the rest of the season even tougher on this team.