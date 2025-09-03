These 5 Oklahoma Sooners make perfect sense as the guest picker for College GameDay

This weekend, College GameDay makes the trip to Norman, Oklahoma as the Michigan Wolverines face off against the Oklahoma Sooners. Last weekend, the College GameDay crew didn't have a guest picker on the show as they didn't want to take any attention away from the retirement show of Lee Corso.

As the show makes its way to Norman, the crew will most likely welcome their first guest picker of the season, although one hasn't been announced at this point. When ESPN's College GameDay cast announces their selection, several former Oklahoma Sooners make the most sense.

Predicting the 5 most likely College GameDay Guest Pickers

If Brian Bosworth can get the weekend off from being the Sheriff of Fansville, he'd make for a great Guest Picker on College GameDay. Brian Bosworth is one of the greatest College Linebackers of All Time, a Sooners legend, and has the personality that few can match. Bosworth served as the Guest Picker back in 2018 and bringing him back is one of the best options.

Fresh off his appearance in "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys", Barry Switzer may be a perfect selection for College GameDay. Switzer is still a massive supporter of the Sooners as he was at the team's season opener this past weekend. Barry Switzer has never appeared on College GameDay as a guest picker, which would make his first appearance more exciting.

Blake Griffin has never appeared as a Guest Picker on College GameDay, but now that he's retired from the NBA, it would be the perfect time. Oftentimes, a Guest Picker appears on College GameDay when they have something to pitch or promote, and Griffin's new deal to join the NBA Broadcasts on Amazon Prime may be the perfect reason for a return to Norman.

Now that Bob Stoops is no longer tied to Fox, it would be the perfect time to bring him back to College GameDay. Stoops is a beloved figure in Norman, and he spoke to the team before the year which has kept him close to the program. When Lincoln Riley bolted for USC, it was Stoops who served as the interim Head Coach and calmed the fanbase.

The Point Guard of the Atlanta Hawks and an Oklahoma Sooners great, Trae Young, was a Guest Picker for College GameDay back in 2020 where he went 8-2 on his picks. This offseason, Oklahoma hired Trae Young as the Assistant GM of the basketball program and going on College GameDay would be great for bringing popularity to the program.

