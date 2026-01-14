These 5 quarterbacks are the best fits at their new Transfer Portal landing spots

The transfer portal is in full effect with plenty of players already signing with their new programs. The quarterback market has been by far the busiest with only a handful of players fitting the star status. Many talented quarterbacks have entered the transfer portal, but only a few classify as the best fits with their new programs.

These 5 quarterbacks are the best fit at their new program

1) Sam Leavitt, Arizona State to LSU

Sam Leavitt is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the transfer portal. He played outstanding in 2024 when he helped lead Arizona State to the College Football Playoff. This past season, Leavitt struggled at times and then got hurt. He is still a talented quarterback who has a ton of potential.

Leavitt landed at a perfect location. New LSU Head Coach Lane Kiffin is one of the best quarterback developers in College Football. Just look at Ole Miss last season. He signed Trinidad Chambliss in the portal from Division 2 Ferris State, and he blossomed into one of the best quarterbacks in the country this past season. I expect a big jump from Leavitt as he is a talented quarterback and is in an ideal situation.

2) Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati to Texas Tech

Texas Tech had a good season as they won the Big 12, but eventually they fell to Oregon in the College Football Playoff. They were shut out 23-0 as the offense struggled most of the game. Quarterback Behren Morton struggled in the game, where he threw 137 yards and two interceptions. Morton was a productive player for Texas Tech, but he is out of eligibility, and Texas Tech needed an upgrade as well.

If anyone watched Cincinnati this year, they should have been impressed by Brendan Sorsby. The kid is an excellent player. He is a classic dual-threat quarterback who can run and pass. He made so many plays for an average Cincinnati team. Now you put him on a much better team, and Sorsby should flourish.

3) Dylan Raiola, Nebraska to Oregon

Dylan Raiola was the can't-miss prospect, the 5-star quarterback. Throughout his two years in Nebraska, he was up and down. Then this year, he got hurt halfway through and missed the rest of the season. He has since committed to Oregon but is willing to wait and redshirt for the year. Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore could go pro or stay. We do not know his decision yet.

Raiola is a perfect fit at Oregon. A program committed to winning at its highest level. Either by playing next year or by sitting next season, Raiola is in a perfect spot.

4) Josh Hoover, TCU to Indiana

Josh Hoover has been a good to solid quarterback for TCU. Now he will be replacing Fernando Mendoza as Indiana’s next quarterback. He has a chance to play well and improve his draft stock just like Mendoza did. Indiana’s Head Coach, Curt Cignetti, runs a system that fits their quarterback skills, so Hoover will be a perfect situation to succeed. This is a perfect fit for Hoover and Indiana.

5) Rocco Becht, Iowa State to Penn State

Rocco Becht is an underrated quarterback in College Football, as he made a ton of plays for Iowa State the last two years. Now he gets to follow his head coach, Matt Campbell, from Iowa State to Penn State. This is a good opportunity for Becht and Campbell to continue their success together. Becht has the skills to have a big year for Penn State.