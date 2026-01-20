These 5 Transfer Portal dominoes loom large over the 2026 college football season

The 2025 college football season is in the books as the Indiana Hoosiers pulled off a remarkable 16-0 season to win the National Championship. All attention now turns to the 2026 season as teams have already started to jockey for positioning with the moves they've made in the coaching carousel and the Transfer Portal.

While the Transfer Portal has slowed down after closing to new entries, there are still big players left on the market. Landing the likes of a Darian Mensah or Jordan Seaton can shift everything for a team like Miami or LSU in the Way Too Early Top 25.

These 5 Transfer Portal dominos could swing the National Championship race

Darian Mensah - Quarterback

On the last day of the Transfer Portal being open, Darian Mensah broke the hearts of Duke fans, leaving the Blue Devils. Mensah's decision came as several programs didn't land their top transfer targets with Miami emerging as a front runner. The Hurricanes desperately need a quarterback to replace Carson Beck, and once Mensah officially is in the portal, Mario Cristobal should pounce.

Prediction: Miami

Jordan Seaton - Offensive Tackle

Colorado Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton instantly became one of the best players to move this offseason when he announced his intentions to transfer. Seaton has drawn a massive market taking visits to some of the top schools as he's a 1st Round caliber player who could fix any offensive line. Seaton took an extended visit to LSU, and with Lane Kiffin's spending spree, the Tigers should make the move after the offensive line was a mess in 2025.

Prediction: LSU

Princewill Umanmielen - Edge Rusher

Part of Ole Miss' sudden string of departures late in the Transfer Portal cycle was star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen. The decision came as a shock in part because the school had already announced that they signed Umanmielen to a new deal. The star pass rusher hasn't been entered into the Transfer Portal to this point, but if he does he'll draw a strong market.

Prediction: LSU

Damon Wilson II - Edge Rusher

It looked like Damon Wilson II was off to the NFL after his breakout season at Missouri, but he then reversed course opting to enter the Transfer Portal. Pass rushers of Wilson's caliber hardly come available as he racked up 9 sacks in the SEC this past season. Wilson will have a strong market, and he'd make the most sense for teams losing star pass rushers.

Prediction: Miami

Cayden Lee - Wide Receiver

Cayden Lee was a surprising late addition to the Transfer Portal taking one of the top weapons away from Ole Miss. The move comes as Trinidad Chambliss battles to play another season of college football which could lead to Lee returning to Oxford. If Chambliss isn't able to play in 2026, Lee will likely move elsewhere to best help him improve his draft stock.