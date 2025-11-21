These College Football Playoff contenders will be eliminated in Week 13

This weekend marks the second to last weekend of the college football season as we're quickly approaching the end of the regular season. These final two weeks will decide the College Football Playoff field, as there are plenty of high-stakes showdowns with just as many chances for season-altering upsets.

Heading into the weekend, it looks like the group of Playoff "contenders" should get even smaller whether it's by way of an upset or in a big game. This weekend, you can circle 4 College Football Playoff contenders who are on the verge of elimination this weekend.

Predicting the 4 Playoff contenders that will fall in Week 13

#7 Oregon Ducks

The College Football Playoff committee hasn't shown the Oregon Ducks a ton of respect, and at 7th in the Top 25 poll, a loss could keep them out of the Playoff. This weekend, Dan Lanning's team has to face a USC Trojans team that's ripped off three straight wins and is starting to put it all together. Oregon has struggled in every big game it's played this season, and if USC can put pressure on early, the Ducks could have a tough time scoring with the Trojans.

Pitt Panthers

Last week, Pat Narduzzi made it clear that it didn't matter if his team lost by 100 to Notre Dame, as their path to the Playoff was winning the ACC. This week, that hope will end as the Panthers face Georgia Tech in a pivotal game in the race for the ACC. Georgia Tech hasn't played its best football the last two weeks, and Brent Key will right the ship this weekend to punch the Yellow Jackets' ticket to the Playoff.

#14 Vanderbilt Commodores

Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores are hoping to get into the College Football Playoff, and while they're looking for help elsewhere, they could take their eye off the ball. Kentucky hasn't been great this season, but over the last few weeks, the Wildcats have started to show some promise with Cutter Boley at quarterback. Kentucky is putting everything together late, and it's bad news for Vanderbilt.

#8 Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners just picked up one of the biggest wins of the season, knocking off the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. The biggest issue is that once a team gets that big win, the following week could prove to be a letdown spot, and this weekend's game against Missouri could be just that. The Tigers will most likely be without their quarterback, Beau Pribula, but it may not matter as Missouri has the type of rushing attack that could drag Oklahoma into a battle.