These Power 4 schools have emerged as landing spots for transfer Xavier Chaplin

As some of the top players in the Transfer Portal continue to come off the board, the market is starting to become clearer. Teams needing to upgrade their offensive line are in business as some of the top offensive tackles in the Country have entered their names into the Transfer Portal. One of the most intriguing potential additions for a team is Auburn Left Tackle Xavier Chaplin.

Last offseason, Xavier Chaplin was one of the most sought after players in the Transfer Portal, leaving Virginia Tech to join the Auburn Tigers. Chaplin came into the season with buzz to be a First Round pick, but like everyone else on the Auburn offense he didn't have the best season. Now Xavier Chaplin is on the move once again ranking as the 3rd best offensive lineman in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal OL Rankings.

Two Power 4 programs are battling for Offensive Tackle Xavier Chaplin

Kentucky Wildcats

The Kentucky Wildcats have been one of the most interesting programs to watch this transfer cycle as they're clearly swinging for the fences. After pushing for Sam Leavitt, Kentucky quickly pivoted to flip Kenny Minchey from Nebraska landing their quarterback. Now, Will Stein is tasked with protecting his new QB, and he'll host Chaplin on a visit this week looking to land an elite offensive tackle.

Florida State Seminoles

Mike Norvell and his staff have a massive roster overhaul to undergo once again, but the team now has a quarterback after Ashton Daniels committed on Tuesday. Xavier Chaplin is expected to take a visit sometime this week, and if he makes it campus, the Seminoles have to close. Chaplin has already shown he can play at an elite level in the ACC, and he'd be a massive upgrade on the offensive line.