These X-factor players will determine the College Football Playoff quarterfinals

The Quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff have arrived, as we're just days away from Miami and facing Ohio State facing off to bring in the New Year. The opening round gave us two blowouts and two great games, but it set us up for an incredible second round where we should have great games across the board.

When you start to look at the matchups, you can identify the way every team can get an edge in their matchup. For each team this round, there's a clear player who will need to rise to the occasion if their team is going to move on to the Semifinals

Each teams quarterback is always their X-Factor as any team is beatable on any given day if they struggle. This postseason, each team has a non-quarterback that will make-or-break their hopes of winning the National Championship.

These 8 players will determine their teams' College Football Playoff fate

Alabama Crimson Tide: Ryan Williams

The Alabama Crimson Tide were able to win the Oklahoma game without getting any production from Ryan Williams, but that can't be the case moving forward. After one of the most exciting freshman seasons, Williams has been up-and-down this season, as he's been passed by the likes of Lotzeir Brooks and Isaiah Horton.

When Williams is in a rhythm, he's one of the most exciting players as he can make plays after the catch that few athletes can. Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb need to get Williams involved early in the game as they'll need his big play ability if they're going to win the National Championship.

Georgia Bulldogs - Colbie Young

The last time Georgia fans saw wide receiver Colbie Young was in the Ole Miss game, as he's been out every game since with an injury. With all the time off, Colbie Young has returned to practice and could make his return against the Rebels. Aside from Zachariah Branch, Georgia hasn't gotten much from the receiving room, and it would be massive if Young could chip in with a few big plays.

Indiana Hoosiers - Tyrique Tucker

During the Big Ten Championship celebration, the Indiana Hoosiers suffered one of the most heartbreaking injuries as star defensive lineman Stephen Daley suffered a season-ending injury. As this defense prepares for the toughest stretch of the season, the entire defensive line is going to need to step up to fill the void. Tyrique Tucker has had an impressive season for the Hoosiers with5.5 sacks, and he'll need to play at an even higher level if Indiana is going to close out this incredible year.

Miami Hurricanes - Mark Fletcher Jr

The Miami Hurricanes made it clear in their College Football Playoff debut that they aren't going to rely on Carson Beck to go out and throw them to victory. When Miami needed offense the most, it was running back Mark Fletcher Jr who carried the team to victory with 172 yards on 17 carries.

If Miami is going to upset Ohio State, it's going to need to turn the game into a rock fight, trying to win a low-scoring affair. Fletcher is going to need to have a productive game against one of the best defensive fronts in the country; otherwise, this game will be all on Carson Beck, which is a scary situation for the Canes.

Ohio State Buckeyes - Bo Jackson

While Ohio State's passing attack gets all the attention with their star power, the Buckeyes are the most dangerous when the rushing attack is rolling. As Ohio State faces a Miami team with elite edge rushers, the Buckeyes will need to keep the Hurricanes off balance so they can't pin their ears back and get after Julian Sayin.

Bo Jackson has been a breakout star for the Buckeyes, going over the 1,000 yard mark as a true freshman. Jackson is going to need to find a way to move the chains and continue breaking off big runs; otherwise, this could be a repeat of the Indiana game.

Ole Miss Rebels - Kewan Lacy

When teams struggle against Georgia, it's because the Bulldogs are able to take away a rushing attack and make offenses one-dimensional. In the first matchup, Kewan Lacy was held to just 31 yards on 12 carries which is a major reason why Ole Miss couldn't hold off Georgia's 4th quarter comeback.

Coming into this game, Kewan Lacy is going to be banged up, as he left the Tulane game with an injury. If the Rebels are going to win the matchup this time around, they're going to need to find a way to have a balanced attack. Lacy has been dominant all season long, but he'll need to beat the one defense that's shut him down in the Playoff.

Oregon Ducks - Kenyon Sadiq

As Oregon gets healthier at wide receiver, all of the focus is going to be on Dante Moore getting his biggest weapons back. While those wide receivers were inactive however, it was tight end Kenyon Sadiq who stepped up and became the biggest target for his quarterback with massive games against Rutgers, Minnesota, and USC.

In the first Playoff game, Kenyon Sadiq was quiet with just 2 catches for 19 yards, but he'll need to be a bigger factor the rest of the way. Sadiq will likely get matched up with Jacob Rodriguez a ton, and he'll need to make the plays he's shown he's capable of.

Texas Tech - David Bailey

This offseason, Texas Tech went all-in to build a team capable of going on a run in the College Football Playoff. The biggest addition in Texas Tech's spending spree was Stanford star David Bailey, coming off a 7-sack season. This season, Bailey has taken his game to a whole new level racking up 13.5 sacks.

Oregon got several of its top weapons back ahead of the James Madison game, and with a healthy receiving core, Texas Tech's defensive front is going to need to get home if they're going to slow the Ducks' offense. Bailey has to continue to wreck games for the Red Raiders and command double teams, allowing his teammates to draw 1-on-1 matchups.