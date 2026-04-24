This Fernando Mendoza NFL Draft moment with his mom is hitting everyone right in the heart

Just like everyone expected, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza heard his name called with the 1st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Most 1st Round NFL Draft picks make the trip to the host city to hear their name called in person, and to shake hands with Roger Goodell, but Fernando Mendoza opted to enjoy the draft from his hometown of Miami.

Rather than spending the night in the green room, Fernando Mendoza chose to spend the night with those who are close to him. This meant that Fernando Mendoza got to spend the night with his mother, Elsa, who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis, which makes it difficult for her to travel.

Fernando Mendoza shares unforgettable moment with his mom that defines the NFL Draft night

When Fernando Mendoza finally got to hear his name called after months of anticipation, it was incredible to see the Mendoza family's reaction. It was especially to see Fernando Mendoza's moment with his mom given the bond they have.

The moment Fernando Mendoza became a Las Vegas Raider 🥹 pic.twitter.com/qt6MM8jkeS — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2026

Fernando Mendoza gave an incredible speech at the Heisman Trophy ceremony about all the sacrifices his mom made driving him to countless camps as he tried to pursue playing college football. Knowing how much she helped him achieve his dream, the moment means that much more for everyone involved.

This entire year has been similar to a fairy tale for the Mendoza family, culminating with Thursday Night's draft. Fernando Mendoza led Indiana on a storybook season to a National Championship winning the Big Ten, the Heisman, and countless other awards along the way.

Add in the fact that Fernando Mendoza was blowing teams out to the point that his younger brother, Alberto Mendoza, got to relieve him, and the year couldn't have gone better. It'll be incredibly exciting to follow Fernando and his family as he starts his NFL journey, along with his brother, as he becomes the starter at Georgia Tech.