Ohio State won the 2024 National Championship after it went on one of the best four-game runs you have ever seen a college team do. After losing inexplicably to Michigan, Ohio State beat Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, and Notre Dame in the 12-team College Football Playoff to win its first national title since 2014. After losing the bulk of the starters from last year's team, including 8 defensive starters, starting quarterback Will Howard, and star running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, most people thought Ohio State would take a step back.

This season, it has been the opposite, as Ohio State has been one of the best teams in the country, and they are currently ranked the number one team in the country. Could Ohio State be even better than they were last year?

Last year's Offense vs. This year's Offense

Let’s start by comparing the two offenses. Ohio State had an excellent offense led by veteran quarterback Will Howard. Howard threw for 35 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 4,010 yards, and a 73% completion percentage. Sayin, on the other hand, has been better. In 9 games played, he has thrown for 2,491 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. He is also completing 81% of his passes.

Julian Sayin is the best QB in college football and it’s not even close

pic.twitter.com/Iwm6YEEI2m — Max Chadwick (@CFBMaxChadwick) November 8, 2025

The wide receivers are Jeremiah Smith on both teams, and Carnell Tate is taking over for 1st round pick Emeka Egbuka as the other wide receiver. Both have been great this season. The running backs are where you see the difference. Ohio State had a great 1-2 punch in Judkins and Henderson last year. This year, Ohio State has not found much consistency in the running back room other than Freshman Bo Jackson. Jackson flashed this year, but the rest of the room has been inconsistent. The offensive line has been like last year, as they have started slow at times, but have consistently played well.

Last year's defense vs. this year's Defense

Ohio State’s defense was outstanding last season, as it allowed 254 yards per game and 13 points per game. They were led by star edge defenders Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau. The Ohio State defense was also amazing in the red zone, as it did not allow a single touchdown in the red zone. Several times during the season, the Ohio State defense shut down and did not allow teams to score touchdowns in key moments. Most notably against Penn State in the regular season and Texas in the College Football Playoff.

Suffocating Defense 📌 pic.twitter.com/4TzZK4O4VH — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 11, 2025

This year's defense has been even better as they have allowed 211 yards per game and 7.2 yards per game. Under 10 points per game puts this defense in elite company. The other thing that makes this defense better has been the rising star, Arvell Reese. The linebacker has been an incredible player as he has made plays as a pass rusher and an off-ball linebacker. Caleb Downs has been one of the best defenders in College Football in the last two seasons, and he continues to make plays at a high level this season.

Final Thoughts

This Ohio State team has a chance to do something that last year's team did not accomplish, as they can beat Michigan. The other thing they could do is win the Big Ten as well, something last year's team failed to do. Winning a National Championship will require proving that this team is good enough to play its best ball in key moments down the stretch. I would not bet against them doing it.