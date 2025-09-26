Todd McShay names upstart quarterback the best passer in College Football

The 2025 College Football season has led to a sizeable shake up in the NFL Draft rankings especially at the quarterback position. Coming into the season, everyone expected Arch Manning, Cade Klubnik, Drew Allar, Garrett Nussmeier, and LaNorris Sellers all to compete for the chance to be the 1st overall pick and first round picks. Each of the presumed first round picks has struggled this season which has allowed other quarterbacks to enter the mix.

Two quarterbacks have taken advantage of the first few weeks as Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore are lighting up scoreboards and flying up draft boards.

Todd McShay is All In on Oregon QB Dante Moore

NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay appeared on the Bill Simmons Podcast where he declared that Dante Moore is the best passer in all of the Country while declaring he's all in on Moore.

“I’m all in on this guy.”@McShay13 plants his flag on Oregon QB Dante Moore as the best passer in all of college football. pic.twitter.com/g8UDdseIoK — The Ringer (@ringer) September 26, 2025

The start of the season has been beyond impressive by Dante Moore which has made it easy to see the 5-star talent he was billed as coming out of High School. Through 4 games, Moore has completed 74.7% of his passes for 962 yards and 11 touchdowns with an interception. Moore has also showcased an ability to make plays with his legs but, he's also staying in the pocket and making plays as a passer.

This weekend will be the most interesting game to watch Moore as the Penn State defense will give him the most resistance to date. If Moore is able to impress against this level of defense, he's quickly going to become a name to watch for the Heisman Trophy and the NFL Draft. The Ducks are loaded with talent across the board and if Moore can be one of the best quarterbacks in the country, they'll have a great chance at the National Championship.

