Transfer Portal Predictions: Where Jordan Seaton, Umanmielen, and others fit best

The end is within sight as Friday marks the final day that players can enter their names into the Transfer Portal giving fans a chance to finally exhale when the chaos and player movement ends. While players can still pick their next school after Friday, the end of star players leaving their programs will be refreshing to see.

As things currently stand, most of the star players have already come off the board while some new names have trickled into the portal. As the dominoes continue to fall, we're taking our best shot at predicting where some of the best players end up.

Predicting where the 5 best available transfers land

Jordan Seaton - Texas

Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton has already started taking visits as he visited Mississippi State on Thursday Night. While it would be nice if Seaton's former offensive line coach could land him, there are going to be much stronger suitors. Steve Sarkisian has already gone all in landing Cam Coleman, Hollywood Smothers, Rasheem Biles, and Raleek Brown among others and Seaton would give him another star addition to the roster.

Princewill Umanmielen - Ole Miss

On Thursday Night, everyone was stunned by the news that star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen would be leaving Ole Miss. Part of what made the news so surprising is the fact that Umanmielen and Ole Miss already announced he was re-signed and coming back for next season. At best it seems that Princewill Umanmielen has a legal fight or a hefty buyout if he leaves making it more likely the two sides figure out a deal.

Damon Wilson II - Miami

Many thought that Damon Wilson II would be off to the NFL Draft, but he instead returned to school hitting the Transfer Portal. There isn't a team with a bigger pass rush need than Miami as the National Championship will likely be the final game for both Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr. The Canes will be a significant player for Wilson, and they'll need to land him to replace the impact of their two pass rush stars.

Devin Harper - LSU

Coming out of High School, Shreveport, LA native Devin Harper spent a long time in LSU's recruiting class before flipping to Ole Miss. As Devin Harper moves, it's hard not to favor the hometown school as Kiffin is now in Baton Rouge and the Tigers need offensive linemen. This recruitment like Princewill Umanmielen's will be complicated by Harper having announced he will be back meaning he likely signed a contract.

Faheem Delane - LSU

During Faheem Delane's initial recruitment, the LSU Tigers made a strong push, but ended up missing out on one of their top targets. Fast forward a year and LSU has a significant advantage as Faheem's older brother Mansoor Delane just finished up his time at LSU where the Tigers defensive backs coaches helped him develop into a likely Top 15 pick.