Transfer Portal turmoil and realignment might push Kenny Dillingham to Michigan

When jobs like LSU, Florida, and Penn State were all open, Kenny Dillingham became an attractive name to follow. Ultimately, Kenny Dillingham shut down any rumors of leaving Arizona State citing how it's his alma mater and that he believes in the program.

I asked Kenny Dillingham about how well-supported he feels from ASU. His response was emphatic.



“I was never leaving.” pic.twitter.com/eI1ADCbYfS — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) November 15, 2025

Now the Michigan job has opened up, and Kenny Dillingham is being mentioned as a name to watch in the Wolverines' search. Michigan is a job on the same level as LSU, which raises the question of why he'd change his opinion. The answer would be that Kenny Dillingham is going to realize that no matter what he does, the system will keep him from building a dynasty at Arizona State.

The Transfer Portal may push Kenny Dillingham to Michigan

After the season came to an end, Kenny Dillingham is slowly seeing that no matter what he does with the program, it's going to be an uphill battle to win at Arizona State. When you look at a program like Michigan, the advantages compared to what Arizona State has are steep.

The Transfer Portal isn't open yet, but when it does, Kenny Dillingham will have a massive overhaul to undergo. The biggest loss for Arizona State comes as Dillingham's star quarterback, Sam Leavitt will depart the program, becoming arguably the prize of the offseason.

BREAKING: Sam Leavitt was the lone captain not at ASU's banquet tonight, per several people in attendance.



The other captains went on stage individually. When it came time to honor Leavitt, Dillingham told the audience that he 'wished him well in whatever his future may hold.' pic.twitter.com/KFcAU6pmfv — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) December 8, 2025

If Kenny Dillingham can't retain the quarterback he took as an unproven player and won the Big 12 Championship with, it's going to return any star he has on a yearly basis. The SEC and Big Ten look at the Big 12 as a poaching ground, and the two leagues will constantly pick on the league to land top transfers.

Compare the fact that Arizona State will lose its star quarterback to the Transfer Portal with Michigan's situation. Last year, the Nation's top recruit and top quarterback, Bryce Underwood, came out of Michigan, and the Wolverines gave him a historic NIL package to ensure he didn't leave the state.

In this current era of College Football, cash is king, and while some coaches may be better at the X's and O's and development, the coach with the most expensive roster is going to have a massive advantage. Kenny Dillingham is a great coach, but eventually, he's going to find out that if he can't get the financial backing, nothing will matter.