Trinidad Chambliss faces new decision with stunning NCAA waiver denial

After a breakout season for the Ole Miss Rebels, Trinidad Chambliss went from an unknown transfer who was expected to spend a season in Oxford as a backup to a program icon. The way the season played out has led to Trinidad Chambliss becoming the latest player to test the NCAA in court. Chambliss decided to push for an additional season of eligibility in order to spend a 6th season in college football.

Given how well some of the other players have succeeded in court against the NCAA, it seemed like Trinidad Chambliss could quickly find out that he was able to return to college football.

Trinidad Chambliss has to make a critical decision after denial

On Wednesday Night, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Trinidad Chambliss' appeal for a waiver had been denied.

Sources: The NCAA has denied Ole Miss’ appeal for Trinidad Chambliss’ sixth-year waiver. The NCAA athletics eligibility subcommittee denied the waiver, which was for a medical redshirt, and the school has been informed. pic.twitter.com/LWjK0jfc2u — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 5, 2026

The decision has come to a surprise, as almost everyone on the outside thought that he had a fair case to be granted a medical redshirt. After the decision, Ole Miss representatives continued to back their star as he continues to fight for another season.

Ole Miss statement: Chambliss' representatives "will continue to pursue all available legal remedies, and we will publicly stand behind Trinidad while holding the NCAA accountable for a decision that fails to align with its own rules, precedent and the documented medical record. https://t.co/SrtcwrUrKB — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 5, 2026

This decision now puts Trinidad Chambliss in a place where he has to make a critical decision that will shape his future. The next step will be hoping that an Oxford judge will grant him an injunction, which we've seen work out for other athletes, including Charles Bediako on the college basketball side.

While Trinidad Chambliss may continue to try for a return to Ole Miss, there is a risk that he could end up joining the NFL Draft process too late if this process drags on. There's always a chance that Chambliss wins with the Oxford-based judge, but the NCAA tries to restore order before the season to try and prevent all these lawsuits.

The part of Chambliss' push for another season at Ole Miss that doesn't make sense is the fact that his NFL Draft stock will never be higher. If there's any season to be an older quarterback prospect, it's this offseason, with just Fernando Mendoza looking like a guaranteed 1st Round Pick.

Ole Miss already has a backup plan in place as the Rebels added Auburn transfer Deuce Knight via the Transfer Portal.