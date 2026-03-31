Trinidad Chambliss hypes Golding as 'team guy' in remark clearly aimed at Lane Kiffin

This season, the Ole Miss Rebels will officially begin a new era as the team will no longer have the shadow of Lane Kiffin's departure hanging over them. When Lane Kiffin officially left for LSU, almost instantly Pete Golding was named head coach. While Ole Miss could've conducted a full search, naming Golding the new head coach was very telling about his standing in the program.

Then the Rebels went on a magical run in the College Football Playoff, falling just short of making it to the National Championship Game. The team clearly rallied behind Pete Golding, and it signaled that the program likely won't be taking any step back long term.

Trinidad Chambliss' big difference between coaches seems like a major shot at Lane Kiffin

On Tuesday Afternoon, the Ole Miss Rebels spoke with the media as spring practice is underway. When Trinidad Chambliss met with the press, he was asked what the biggest difference was between Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding. Rather than taking the high rode or giving a political answer, Trinidad Chambliss seemingly took a direct shot at Lane Kiffin.

Trinidad Chambliss on the difference between Pete Golding and Lane Kiffin:



"Coach Golding, I would say he's more of a team guy.



"We really value his leadership.



"He leads by his actions, and we really appreciate that." pic.twitter.com/gbfRIswcWM — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) March 31, 2026

On the surface, Trinidad Chambliss' point shouldn't surprise anyone, especially with what we've seen in the past year. Lane Kiffin left the team while Pete Golding was the team guy who stuck behind in Oxford and helped rally this team to go on a run in the College Football Playoff.

Lane Kiffin is far more outspoken than Pete Golding, and his presence on social media is a prime example. The only time you ever see Pete Golding online is dropping shark emojis anytime the Rebels land a commitment while Lane Kiffin uses his twitter account like most fans do.

Trinidad Chambliss being the one to take the shot at Lane Kiffin is the biggest surprise of the entire situation. The defense was always going to have Pete Golding's back, but to see the quarterback that looked to be very close to Lane Kiffin taking the shot shows that Chambliss truly means it.