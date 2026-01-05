Two schools stand out as landing spots for the Nation's leading rusher Cam Cook

The top names in the Transfer Portal are starting to come off the board as team's are quickly filling their biggest needs. In the first weekend of the Transfer Portal being open, the running back market materialized quickly with 5 of the Top 10 transfer running backs either committing to new schools or returning to their former school like Isaac Brown.

2026 Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings: RB | Ericka Brockish

Among the top players left on the board in the Transfer Portal is Jacksonville State star running back Cam Cook. This season, Cam Cook transferred from TCU to Jacksonville State emerging as a star with a Nation leading 1,659 yards and 16 touchdowns on 295 carries.

When the Transfer Portal opened on Friday, the Texas native took a visit to Houston making the Cougars a potential landing spot. On Sunday, the Houston Cougars reeled in Willie Fritz's former running back at Tulane Makhi Hughes after his year at Oregon seemingly filling the need at running back.

These two schools are perfect landing spots for Cam Cook

West Virginia Mountaineers

Rich Rodriguez and Cam Cook never overlapped at Jacksonville state, but the Mountaineers head coach certainly kept an eye on the program. On Monday, Joe Smith of RedditCFB reported that West Virginia hosted Cam Cook on a visit making them a strong suitor for the star running back. The Mountaineers landed Oklahoma transfer Michael Hawkins Jr as their next quarterback, and pairing him with Cook would make for an electric backfield.

A credible source told me for @RedditCFB that 2025 FBS leading rusher Cam Cook is visiting West Virginia today. He was the Conference USA Player of the Year and an All-American selection. https://t.co/1xQVEjR73a — Joe Smith (@joesmithwrites) January 5, 2026

Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers need an influx of talent in the running back room after losing Star Thomas to the NFL Draft and Peyton Lewis to the Transfer Portal. Cam Cook is expected to take a visit to Tennessee, and pairing him with DeSean Bishop would give Josh Heupel a strong combination to lean on in the backfield.