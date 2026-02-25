Two SEC powerhouses are battling for the Nation's No. 1 recruit John Meredith

The offseason in college football is well underway, meaning that head coaches and programs are focused on the recruiting trail. Transfer classes and the 2026 recruiting class are signed meaning the focus now becomes building a 2027 recruiting class. The top programs in the Country will spend the next several months battling over 5-star recruits with players like John Meredith being the focus.

John Meredith is one of the biggest names to know in the 2027 recruiting cycle as he's ranked as the Nation's top overall recruit, top cornerback in the class, and the top player out of Texas according to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings. Rivals, ESPN, and 24/7 Sports all rank Meredith as a top 10 recruit in their respective rankings.

Texas A&M and Alabama are battling for 5-star cornerback John Meredith

The schools in the SEC are constantly battling over 5-star recruits, and in the recruitment of John Meredith, we're going to see more of the same. According to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Texas A&M is the frontrunner for John Meredith, but Alabama isn't going to let the Aggies win this battle with ease.

"My prediction is still on Texas A&M"@SWiltfong_ says Alabama is also a major threat to land the No. 1 player in the nation, John Meredith 👀



Mike Elko and Texas A&M have the advantage of being the In-State program for the North Crowley star which is always important. Landing John Meredith would mark back-to-back seasons for Texas A&M landing the Nation's top cornerback as they were able to sign 5-star Brandon Arrington in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Texas A&M has had a ton of success developing defenders, and a player like Meredith could be next in line. Will Lee III just finished his career with the Aggies, and will likely be a Day 2 selection in the NFL Draft.

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama have a great track record as well as they can point to their current roster as proof of what they can do for a defensive back. Dijon Lee just made a massive impact as a freshman while Zabien Brown has been one of the best cornerbacks in the Country since signing with the Tide.

The next few months will make John Meredith's recruitment incredible to watch as neither team will give an inch. It will take a massive effort for Alabama to come out on top, but the Crimson Tide have shown they won't go away in any recruitment.