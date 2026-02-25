One prospect under the most pressure at every position at the NFL Combine

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine begins on Thursday as the on-field portion of the events will begin. The event can make or break a prospect's draft stock, and in a class like the one we have this season, the Combine is incredibly important. This draft class is seen as a weaker class in part because NIL has made staying in college more attractive.

This week, when the event truly begins, NFL teams will be paying close attention to several college football stars. Whether it's a player coming off injury or a player that needs to test well, this week will put a ton of pressure on these prospects.

One Prospect at Every Position Facing the Most Pressure in Indianapolis

QB - Drew Allar

Coming into the season, Drew Allar was projected to be a 1st Round Pick, but after playing just 6 games and struggling this season, he has a ton to show this week. Allar will have the chance to show that he's healthy after his season ending ankle injury, and he'll need to impress. Everyone knows that Allar has the traits to be an NFL Quarterback, but he'll need to impress during the throwing portion of the workout.

RB - Nicholas Singleton

This season, it was clear that Kaytron Allen was the better of the two Penn State running backs leading to him getting 210 carries to Singleton's 123. This week, Singleton is going to need to test well, especially as other backs will standout at the Combine, otherwise he's in danger of being a late Day 3 pick.

WR - Ja'Kobi Lane

Coming into the season, Ja'Kobi Lane was drawing buzz as a potential 1st Round Pick, but his teammate Makai Lemon stole that hype. Instead, Lane arrives at the NFL Combine needing to show scouts that he's still worth picking early. Ja'Kobi Lane needs to prove that he's more than a threat on 50/50 balls, and looking explosive this week would only help.

TE - Kenyon Sadiq

Kenyon Sadiq is seemingly unchallenged as the top tight end prospect in this year's draft class. The NFL Combine will likely determine whether or not Sadiq is worth taking in the 1st Round as his production at Oregon doesn't match the hype of what he could be. A solid showing this week could lead to Sadiq getting picked far sooner than expected, but he needs to look the part this week.

OL - Kadyn Proctor

Any team considering taking Kadyn Proctor in the first round will be paying close attention to what weight he shows up at. During his time at Alabama, Proctor played at 370 lbs which is a lot to carry against the speed of NFL pass rushers. If Proctor shows up lean and tests well, he could solidify himself as a 1st Round Pick.

DT - Peter Woods

This season, Peter Woods didn't have the year that everyone hoped to see after an impressive 2024 season that he put on tape. When you look at Woods as a pure pass rusher and his athletic scores, it's clear that he's still an elite talent, and it's the reason that 21 teams will meet with him at the combine which is more than any other player. Woods will need to flash his athletic ability testing, but he's already having a promising week.

DE - Cashius Howell

This season was big for Cashius Howell as he proved he was an elite pass rusher against the talent in the SEC. Now at the Combine, Howell will need to test well to prove he can have the same effect in the NFL. Howell will need to measure in with solid arm length while testing well athletically can prove he's worth taking as an undersized prospect.

LB - Jacob Rodriguez

Jacob Rodriguez was one of the most fun players to watch this season, but he now needs to show that he can stack up well athletically with NFL players. Teams will be watching for his speed which makes the 40-yard dash and his splits important in determining if he's an early Day 2 pick or if he slips into Day 3.

CB - Jermod McCoy

On just his 2024 tape alone, Jermod McCoy would be a Top 10 talent in this class, but after missing the entire season with a torn ACL, teams will have questions. McCoy's medical testing will be the most important piece of the week as it could answer every question or take him off teams boards entirely.

S - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Caleb Downs is the clear top safety in this class, but Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has a ton to gain by showing out at the NFL Combine. McNeil-Warren is going to measure in as close to 6-foot-4, and his size paired with what he put on tape at Toledo will have teams excited. If McNeil-Warren can have a solid showing running the 40-yard dash, he'll have a great chance to come off the board in the top half of the 1st Round, but a slow time will cause some concerns.