Ty Simpson humbled beyond belief in the latest ESPN NFL Mock Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, as we're nearly two weeks away from the biggest event in the NFL offseason. The overwhelming sentiment around this draft class is that it's a weaker draft class, in part because of the lack of 1st Round quarterbacks. While Fernando Mendoza is almost guaranteed to hear his name called 1st Overall, he may end up being the only quarterback picked in the 1st Round.

The biggest question in the first round of this year's class is Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who's quickly become the most divisive prospect in this class. While Ty Simpson is seen as the 2nd-best quarterback in the class, the range of where he's viewed is wide, with some claiming he's better than Mendoza, while others believe he's going to fall out of the 1st round entirely.

Peter Schrager's Mock Draft spells further trouble for Ty Simpson

On Tuesday Morning, ESPN's Peter Schrager released his 1st of 2 mock drafts based on what he's hearing from NFL teams.

I do two mock drafts every year. One this week and one the week of the Draft. After weeks of conversations, here's what I've got. Have at it. https://t.co/Bb0hRKUwGm@espn @ESPNNFL — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 7, 2026

Notably missing from Peter Schrager's 1st round projection is Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson who didn't make the top 32. Peter Schrager mentioned Ty Simpson as a potential 1st Round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but mentioned that he expects Aaron Rodgers to return which led to the Steelers picking Clemson star TJ Parker.

Read also: Saturday Blitz 1st Round Mock Draft (4/6/2026)

If Ty Simpson were to miss out on the 1st Round, it would mark a clear miscalculation of his draft range. When Ty Simpson was making a decision over whether or not to return to college, he had major NIL deals on the table to transfer, and it only made sense to leave school if he was going to be a 1st Round pick.

It only takes one team to fall in love with Ty Simpson to make everything pan out for him, but heading down the final stretch, it seems as if the Steelers are Simpson's only hope.