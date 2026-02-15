Ty Simpson is reportedly drawing interest from a surprise NFL team

The biggest focus in football right now is the lead-up to the NFL Draft, as both the NFL and college seasons are in the books. The NFL front offices are fully focused on the offseason, allowing them to start to zero in on the prospects they'd like to pick in the NFL Draft. When reports come out this time of year, everyone has to figure out if it's a smokescreen or if the interest is real.

Among the teams in the first round, the Rams are one of the most interesting teams to watch as they have two first-round picks, thanks to the Falcons' bizarre trade for James Pearce Jr. As the Rams continue to push for Super Bowls, there will be a ton of debate over whether they should draft to win now or to build for the future.

The Rams are reportedly interested in Ty Simpson

The Los Angeles Rams could end up taking a quarterback in the 1st round to set themselves up for life after Matthew Stafford. If the Rams are going to take a quarterback, it appears to be Ty Simpson, who's catching Sean McVay's eye according to ESPN's Louis Riddick.

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: The Rams, who own picks 13 and 29 in this year’s draft, are fans of Alabama QB Ty Simpson, per @LRiddickESPN



“I know personally [the Rams] like Ty Simpson. When you look at his skillset and you think about his makeup, that's exactly what they're looking for.”… pic.twitter.com/7aSEnkazM2 — JPA (@jasrifootball) February 15, 2026

For Ty Simpson, landing with the Rams would make a ton of sense, and it would be the best move for his career. Simpson would get to spend at least a year behind Matthew Stafford, which would give him a Hall of Fame mentor while allowing him to focus on addressing the holes in his game. Sean McVay is the best offensive mind in football, and he'd be able to get the most out of the Alabama star.

The issue for the Rams is finding a place to pick Simpson, as 13th Overall may be too early, while the latter of their two picks would be too late. The Browns at 6th and 24th, Dolphins at 11, the Jets at 2nd or 16th, or the Steelers at 21st Overall all could be fits for the Alabama alum.