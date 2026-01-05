Ty Simpson leaving Alabama could be a win for everyone involved

The Alabama Crimson Tide saw their season come to a startling end in the Rose Bowl as Indiana outclassed Kalen DeBoer's team in every fashion. The loss was eye-opening as it showed that the Crimson Tide need to improve everywhere on the roster, and that Kalen DeBoer is going to start feeling the heat.

The beginning of the offseason creates a massive question for Alabama in regards to it's quarterback Ty Simpson. Earlier in the season, it seemed like a forgone conclusion that Ty Simpson would depart for the NFL Draft as he looked like the potential Heisman Trophy winner and a first round pick.

The end of the season was far less promising as Ty Simpson was certainly dealing with injuries and wasn't quite the same player we saw earlier in the season. Now that the NFL Draft isn't a certainty, Ty Simpson has a critcial decision to make.

A Ty Simpson-Alabama divorce may be best for both parties

As Ty Simpson looks to come to a decision, it looks like him entering the NFL Draft is the most likely outcome.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson hasn’t made a decision yet on what he’ll do in 2026, according to Peter Webb, his sports marketing agent. The NFL looms as the most likely option, but nothing has been decided. pic.twitter.com/xopR3PQUfh — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 5, 2026

Whether Ty Simpson decides to declare for the NFL Draft or enter the Transfer Portal, leaving Tuscaloosa may be his best option. If Ty Simpson returns, he'd certainly be in a great position to build on this season, especially in the same system, but it's also not going to net him the biggest benefit.

This is a weak NFL Draft class at quarterback, and if Dante Moore decides to return to Oregon, Simpson would only be behind Fernando Mendoza at the position. Given how many teams need quarterbacks, and how few options there are, Simpson would be wise to take his chances in a much weaker pool.

This season we saw Garrett Nussmeier and Drew Allar roll the dice returning to school, and it likely cost them millions as both suffered injuries and hurt their draft stock while playing.

If Ty Simpson decided to enter the Transfer Portal, he'd fetch a massive deal that resembles an NFL level contract. Miami, Oregon, LSU, Kentucky, and several others all desperately need a quarterback, and Simpson's talent would make him one of the most sought after players this offseason.

Alabama would also benefit from parting ways with Ty Simpson for several different reasons. Kalen DeBoer has been coaching tons of players left behind by Nick Saban, and finally seeing his offense with a quarterback he recruited would answer a ton of questions.

The Crimson Tide signed Keelon Russell in the 2025 recruiting class as the 2nd ranked player and quarterback in the class behind Bryce Underwood. When Russell briefly played, he looked like a future star, and he may give Alabama a higher ceiling than Ty Simpson.

Overall, Kalen DeBoer finally playing a quarterback he brought in should be something he wants and the school wants to see. Ty Simpson would be rolling the dice by returning to college, and if he's going to take that risk, cashing in at a program like Miami would make a ton of sense as an insurance on his gamble.