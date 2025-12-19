Ty Simpson will make or break his NFL Draft stock against Oklahoma

Heading into the season, the biggest question around the Alabama Crimson Tide seemed to be whether or not the team had the quarterback that can take them all the way. At times this season, Ty Simpson has looked like the best quarterback in the country, while in other games he's struggled mightily missing on throws and turning the ball over.

While Ty Simpson would tell you that his attention is fully on trying to win a National Championship, where he projects in the NFL Draft is becoming important. As a Redshirt Junior, Ty Simpson will have a massive decision to make as he can either declare for the Draft or he can return for another season in Tuscaloosa.

The College Football Playoff will determine if Ty Simpson is a 1st Round Pick

Ty Simpson's best-case scenario would be finishing this season good enough to be a 1st round pick, as this is a weaker draft class at the quarterback position, especially if Dante Moore returns to Oregon. Returning for another season is a massive risk, as we saw with Garrett Nussmeier and Drew Allar, while the 2027 class is much stronger.

In all 3 of Alabama's losses, Ty Simpson has had a completion percentage below 70% as pressure has gotten to him. Alabama's offensive line hasn't done Simpson any favors as he's been sacked 10 times in the 3 losses, but when he's flustered, it's clear that he's not the same level of passer.

The first game of the College Football Playoff brings a massive test as Ty Simpson faces the Oklahoma defense once again. In the first matchup, Simpson was sacked 4 times in a game where star pass rusher R. Mason Thomas wasn't available for the Sooners. Given how poor Alabama's rushing attack has been, the offense is going to need Simpson to step up.

If Ty Simpson rises to the occasion and delivers Alabama a win on the road in Norman, it's going to be hard to deny him as a 1st round pick this Spring. A loss where Simpson isn't impressive on the other hand could lead to him returning and changing a ton of plans in the Transfer Portal for plenty of teams.